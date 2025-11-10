PM halts special stay order for Cambodian migrants over security concerns

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a suspension of a proposed Interior Ministry regulation that would allow Cambodian nationals to remain in Thailand under a special arrangement, pending a comprehensive review of related security and legal concerns.

The announcement was made today, November 10, by the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Traisulee Traisoranakul.

She stated that although the draft regulation was originally approved by the Cabinet on August 19 under the previous caretaker administration, the current government insists on thoroughly verifying all relevant information before proceeding.

The proposal aimed to permit Cambodian migrant workers with expired work permits to temporarily stay in Thailand. However, investigations by related agencies revealed that more than 100,000 Cambodian nationals have had their work permits expire since February 2025, and many cannot be reliably identified or located.

Officials raised concerns that granting extended stays without proper verification could pose risks to national security, including potential illegal immigration and transnational crime.

Prime Minister Anutin has emphasised the importance of managing migrant labour transparently, in accordance with the law, and without creating loopholes that could undermine Thailand’s security or economic interests.

He has instructed the Interior and Labour Ministries to jointly review the details to ensure all procedures are legally sound and accountable.

The earlier Cabinet resolution allowed foreign nationals from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, whose work permits had expired, to remain and work in Thailand for up to one year in order to alleviate labour shortages.

However, the Standard reported that the regulation requires formal endorsement by the Interior Minister to take effect, which Anutin has now delayed. Following Anutin’s veto, Traisulee reiterated that the administration is acting with national interests in mind.

“This administration is committed to strict legal compliance. No steps will be rushed until all facts and evidence are fully verified, in order to safeguard the national interest.”