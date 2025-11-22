People’s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: November 22, 2025, 10:48 AM
The opposition has criticised the prime minister for suggesting a possible House dissolution, warning it could be used to avoid scrutiny during a no-confidence debate.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has drawn fire from the People’s Party (PP) after hinting he may dissolve Parliament on December 12, the same day the new parliamentary session opens, to avoid a looming no-confidence debate.

PP spokesperson and list MP Parit Wacharasindhu likened the move to “a contractor abandoning a project to avoid examination.”

“There remains legal debate on whether Parliament can be dissolved after a debate is filed. However, I believe the constitution clearly prohibits the prime minister from using his authority to dissolve Parliament to evade scrutiny.”

The opposition is interpreting Anutin’s remark as an attempt to dodge parliamentary accountability, particularly over delays to key constitutional amendments. With a general election expected soon and Anutin already declaring his candidacy, critics say the timing would raise serious concerns.

Parit warned that dissolving the House under such circumstances would send the wrong message to voters and undermine democratic checks and balances.

The PP has announced it will file a no-confidence motion if any of the following occur:

  1. Parliament is not dissolved by January 31, as outlined in the PP–Bhumjaithai Memorandum of Agreement (MoA);
  2. If constitutional amendments are not passed by the third reading before the end of the year; or
  3. If any government policy causes significant harm to the public.

According to Parit, the MoA outlines that their partner in government would be a minority party. As such, Parliament must function as a watchdog, with mechanisms like a no-confidence debate to hold the administration accountable.

While Pheu Thai is not part of the MoA, Parit acknowledged the party’s right to file a no-confidence motion.

“All parties are aligned in wanting to see the constitutional amendment process completed as soon as possible.”

Dr Cholnan Srikaew, a Pheu Thai MP and member of the House committee on constitutional reform, accused the prime minister of “holding the constitution hostage.”

He said Anutin’s comment amounted to a veiled threat designed to dissuade opposition parties from filing the motion, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Paradorn Prissanananthakul, pointed out that the parliamentary schedule does not allow enough time to complete the third reading of the draft constitutional amendment. He added that a House dissolution would invalidate the entire process, forcing it to start from scratch.

