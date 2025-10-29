Thai police warn rowdy Israeli tourists to clean up act

Thai officials and Israeli officials met in Phuket to address growing concerns over misconduct by Israeli tourists in popular destinations across Thailand.

Thailand has called for better behaviour from Israeli tourists following a meeting between Thai law enforcement and Avi Bitton, a senior adviser to Israel’s Security Council.

The talks, held in Phuket, were led by Police Major General Suwat Suksri, Surat Thani provincial police chief, and focused on the increasing complaints regarding inappropriate conduct by Israeli travellers, particularly in tourist hotspots such as Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, Phuket and Pai.

“We hope the discussion, to some extent, will resolve the problem of Israeli tourists engaging in inappropriate behaviour.”

Pol. Maj. Gen. Suwat said that Bitton strongly supported Thailand’s right to take firm and immediate legal action against any Israeli nationals found breaking the law, including those involved in illegal businesses.

The issue has sparked national debate, with locals voicing frustrations on social media and in local forums about disrespectful actions and unlicensed foreign-run operations. Some Israeli visitors have also drawn criticism for ignoring cultural norms, including a viral incident where an Israeli woman refused to remove her shoes before entering a restaurant, reportedly saying, “My money built your country.”

Thai authorities say several sanctuaries known as Chabads, exclusive for Israeli visitors and reservists, have been established in major tourist hubs. There are currently six in Thailand, including locations in Phuket, Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Pai.

Bitton reassured Thai officials that Israel would allow inspections of these communities and reiterated that security at these centres had been heightened due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, reported Bangkok Post.

“Maximum protection will be in place for Israeli citizens, with no unauthorised persons allowed entry,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Suwat.

In response to growing unease, the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok issued a statement urging its citizens to behave respectfully during Thailand’s mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. The embassy asked visitors to avoid loud celebrations and dress modestly.

Over 300,000 Israeli tourists visited Thailand from January to September, up 57% from last year, according to data from the Ministry and Tourism and Sports. Many were young travellers recently discharged from military service, according to Israeli media.