Tourist bus overturns in Lampang, injuring over 39 passengers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tourist bus travelling from Chiang Mai to Bangkok overturned on Khun Tan hill in Lampang province, resulting in injuries to over 39 international tourists, with one individual seriously injured and trapped inside in the bus crash.

The incident occurred at around 8.45pm yesterday, on November 8, when Chiang Mai traffic police received a report about an accident involving a blue and white air-conditioned bus that was travelling from Chiang Mai to Bangkok and carrying a group of foreign tourists.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services found that the bus had overturned on the road, blocking traffic in both directions and causing a long tailback stretching several kilometres. The area was quickly secured as rescue workers and officers coordinated to assist those inside.

Several passengers were reported injured and trapped within the vehicle, unable to move due to the damaged structure. Rescue teams acted swiftly and carefully to assist the injured, providing initial medical aid and helping them out of the bus one by one.

Image via Highway Police Official Facebook

According to early reports, all 39 passengers and the driver sustained injuries, ranging from minor to moderate. Among them, one person was seriously hurt and was immediately transported to Hang Chat Hospital for emergency treatment, while the others were given first aid on site and later prepared for transfer to nearby hospitals for further evaluation.

In recent news, a double-decker bus carrying secondary school students overturned on the Phitsanulok–Nakhon Sawan Road in northern Thailand, injuring several passengers and prompting a full police investigation.

The vehicle, which was transporting 48 Grade 9 students from Uttaradit on a school trip to Bueng Boraphet, flipped onto its side in Banphot Phisai district. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though many students sustained minor injuries.

The driver claimed that the brakes suddenly locked, causing him to lose control. However, witnesses suggested a possible tyre burst or driver fatigue. Police are examining the school bus’s maintenance records to determine the exact cause.

The remaining injured foreign passengers received first aid and were being prepared for transfer to nearby hospitals. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident, according to KhaoSod.

