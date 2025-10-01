Turkish restaurant hits back at claims it threw out Israeli tourists

Viral post sparks backlash and forces venue to defend its actions

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 1, 2025
Photo courtesy of Samui Map Info

A restaurant on Koh Samui has spoken out to deny claims that it removed Israeli tourists, saying staff were not involved in the incident.

The drama kicked off after a now-viral post circulated online accusing the venue of ejecting a group of Israeli diners in protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza. The post, shared via social media channels including Instagram and Facebook, used strong language, describing Israeli tourists as “IDF soldiers” and urging others to follow the restaurant’s lead in boycotting them.

“We must not allow war criminals involved in the genocide of Palestinians and the murder of tens of thousands of children in Gaza to taint our restaurant.”

It thanked supporters for standing “with the brutally murdered Palestinian children.”

While some online users praised the bold political stance, others slammed the move as discriminatory and xenophobic. The controversy has sparked heated debate about whether tourism businesses in Thailand should get involved in global political issues.

However, the restaurant, Wishing Tree Koh Samui, has now released a detailed statement denying it ever removed the Israeli guests.

“On September 26, 2025, at approximately 5.30pm, an unfortunate altercation occurred at our restaurant during the owner’s absence. The incident involved a guest—who, based on the video evidence, spoke in Moroccan Arabic and Dutch—and a group of Israeli guests.”

The restaurant clarified that the conflict was solely between two parties of guests and that its staff had no involvement in starting or escalating the situation.

“False claims have been circulated suggesting that our restaurant refused service to Israeli guests. These claims are entirely baseless and do not reflect the values, policies, or practices of our establishment.”

The management also said video footage confirms that no one was asked to leave, and the video in question was not recorded or distributed by the restaurant itself.

“Our restaurant is committed to welcoming and serving all guests equally, without discrimination of any kind, regardless of nationality, religion, or identity.”

The incident has stirred debate over how global conflicts impact local tourism, with many urging businesses in Thailand to remain neutral and focus on providing inclusive, non-discriminatory service.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 1, 2025
