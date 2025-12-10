Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand

Following the recent article about a woman denied entry to Thailand over a lack of sufficient funds, our team talked to @kaotickaya for further clarification, and she provided additional context about what really happened at immigration.

“Hi, thank you for getting back to me. Yes, here are the specific inaccuracies that need to be corrected:”

“1. The caption currently states or implies that I was told or given explanations by immigration at Don Mueang. This is incorrect. I was not given any explanation or instructions by immigration.”

“2. We were only told the reason right before boarding the flight back to Vietnam, and this was told to us by airport security staff, not immigration. Please remove any wording that suggests immigration explained anything to us at the time.”

“3. Please also add that the video was filmed by me and reposted without permission. You may keep it up as long as credit is added.”

In the original post from @kaotickaya, she gives the following statement, where she said…

“So I’m finally back in Thailand, and I want to clear a few things up that people seemed confused about in my last video. I got back into Thailand yesterday with zero issues at a different airport.”

“We didn’t overstay in Thailand or do multiple border runs. Immigration reviewed our travel history because we’ve spent a lot of time in Thailand previously. But the official reason we were given for being denied was a lack of sufficient funds.”

“When we were filling out the forms, we were already stressed and rushing, hoping to still make it to our flight, and nobody told us the minimum amount we needed to enter.”

“We’d never been asked for a minimum amount on any of our previous visits, so we didn’t know it was even a thing. So we filled out the forms incorrectly. If we had just been told what we needed, we could have fixed it in minutes by going to an ATM.”

“We were then taken to a holding room where no one explained what we needed to do next, so we talked to the other people in there, and they helped us.”

“We booked our flights back to the same destination airport with the same airline because the only other option was go back to your home country.”

“Multiple security staff told us to just try and re-enter Thailand through another airport, and they didn’t give us a minimum amount of time we had to be out of Thailand before doing so.”

“My frustration was never directed at Thailand. Any country can deny entry if they want to. My previous experiences in Thailand have been very positive.”

“I shared the previous video, and I’m sharing this to warn other travellers not to go to Don Mueang Airport or make the same mistake that I did.”

