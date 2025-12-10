Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 10, 2025, 10:15 AM
144 2 minutes read
Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger
@kaotickaya shares more details about her denied entry to Thailand

Following the recent article about a woman denied entry to Thailand over a lack of sufficient funds, our team talked to @kaotickaya for further clarification, and she provided additional context about what really happened at immigration.

“Hi, thank you for getting back to me. Yes, here are the specific inaccuracies that need to be corrected:”

“1. The caption currently states or implies that I was told or given explanations by immigration at Don Mueang. This is incorrect. I was not given any explanation or instructions by immigration.”

“2. We were only told the reason right before boarding the flight back to Vietnam, and this was told to us by airport security staff, not immigration. Please remove any wording that suggests immigration explained anything to us at the time.”

“3. Please also add that the video was filmed by me and reposted without permission. You may keep it up as long as credit is added.”

In the original post from @kaotickaya, she gives the following statement, where she said…

“So I’m finally back in Thailand, and I want to clear a few things up that people seemed confused about in my last video. I got back into Thailand yesterday with zero issues at a different airport.”

Related Articles

“We didn’t overstay in Thailand or do multiple border runs. Immigration reviewed our travel history because we’ve spent a lot of time in Thailand previously. But the official reason we were given for being denied was a lack of sufficient funds.”

“When we were filling out the forms, we were already stressed and rushing, hoping to still make it to our flight, and nobody told us the minimum amount we needed to enter.”

“We’d never been asked for a minimum amount on any of our previous visits, so we didn’t know it was even a thing. So we filled out the forms incorrectly. If we had just been told what we needed, we could have fixed it in minutes by going to an ATM.”

“We were then taken to a holding room where no one explained what we needed to do next, so we talked to the other people in there, and they helped us.”

“We booked our flights back to the same destination airport with the same airline because the only other option was go back to your home country.”

“Multiple security staff told us to just try and re-enter Thailand through another airport, and they didn’t give us a minimum amount of time we had to be out of Thailand before doing so.”

“My frustration was never directed at Thailand. Any country can deny entry if they want to. My previous experiences in Thailand have been very positive.”

“I shared the previous video, and I’m sharing this to warn other travellers not to go to Don Mueang Airport or make the same mistake that I did.”

 

Latest Thailand News
Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash

24 minutes ago
Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand

45 minutes ago
5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia

1 hour ago
Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track

17 hours ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts

18 hours ago
Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride

18 hours ago
Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi

18 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

19 hours ago
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

19 hours ago
Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

20 hours ago
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

20 hours ago
Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

20 hours ago
Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand?

20 hours ago
Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar

21 hours ago
Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land

21 hours ago
Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute

22 hours ago
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

23 hours ago
Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan

23 hours ago
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

23 hours ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

24 hours ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

1 day ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

1 day ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

1 day ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

1 day ago
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 10, 2025, 10:15 AM
144 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.