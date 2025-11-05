Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan

An Israeli couple was caught having sex at a waterfall on Koh Pha Ngan, drawing backlash from tourists and prompting legal action by Thai police.

The incident unfolded yesterday, November 4, at Wang Sai Waterfall on Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani, where the couple were seen engaging in sexual activity in broad daylight, seemingly unfazed by the presence of other tourists. Some shocked visitors recorded the act and shared the clips on social media, leading to widespread public backlash and concerns about Thailand’s image.

Locals and travellers expressed outrage, prompting swift police action. Koh Pha Ngan District Chief Suriya Boonphan ordered an immediate investigation to identify and track down the couple. Officials discovered they were staying at an accommodation in Village No. 7 of the Koh Pha Ngan subdistrict.

Today, November 5, district and immigration officers, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanapon Chaetang and Police Colonel Naruwat Phutthawiro, detained the man and woman at their accommodation and escorted them to Koh Pha Ngan Immigration Office for questioning.

According to officials, both admitted to being the couple featured in the explicit clip circulating online. They confessed to having sex at the waterfall around noon yesterday.

Following their confession, police charged the tourists with “jointly committing a shameful act in public by exposing their bodies or engaging in obscene behaviour.” The pair were transferred to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station, where legal proceedings have begun, reported MGR Online.

Police said that such behaviour not only violates Thai law but also disrespects local customs and tarnishes the image of a popular natural attraction.

Tourism officials have long urged visitors to respect Thai cultural norms, especially when visiting sacred or public places. This incident serves as another reminder that while Thailand welcomes tourists, it also expects them to behave with basic decency.