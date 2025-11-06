Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors

Tourism experts gathered in Bangkok to discuss how Thailand can regain traveller confidence, adapt to new demands, and boost its global tourism standing.

Thailand must move quickly to restore tourist confidence, enhance safety, and offer modern, meaningful experiences if it wants to remain a top global destination, experts said during The Nation Visionary Club’s latest roundtable, Rebuilding Thai Tourism Trend: Travel for New Gen.

Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said a short-term dip in arrivals was mainly due to fewer short-haul visitors, particularly from China. However, he noted a promising rise in long-haul travellers, especially from Europe and the United States.

“We can’t say everything is looking good, but things are improving.”

Nithee said that Thailand still enjoys a strong image on social media, where it’s portrayed as friendly and safe.

He emphasised that the new generation of tourists seeks fresh and unique experiences.

“Young travellers are now exploring places traditionally favoured by older tourists. That’s why we need to shift perceptions and use pop culture to attract them.”

Nithee said TAT’s main challenge lies in appealing to both short- and long-stay tourists. Short-term visitors prefer man-made attractions, while long-haul travellers look for authentic cultural experiences. He called for a balance between developing new attractions and preserving Thai heritage.

Addressing concerns from Chinese tourists, Nithee vowed to enhance safety at hotels and restaurants and pushed for better flight access, noting that many routes still haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association, echoed this, saying tourism is rebounding, but foreign arrivals are still lagging behind last year. He expects 34 million visitors by year-end.

He called for improved transport infrastructure, including rail links between ASEAN and China, and urged development of more man-made attractions, noting that Vietnam currently outpaces Thailand in this area, The Nation reported.

Still, he believes Thailand’s street food, culture, and hospitality remain strong assets.

Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri added that long-haul arrivals are up 10%, helping offset the drop in Chinese visitors. He blamed the decline on safety concerns, higher costs, and stiff competition.

“We need tailored strategies for each market. Safety is critical. If we ignore the short-term issues, they’ll become long-term problems.”

He said that Thailand could reclaim its place as ASEAN’s tourism leader if all sectors work together.

“Tourism isn’t TAT’s job alone. We need collective action to build trust again—fast.”