Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 5:15 PM
Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod English

Thai immigration officers arrested an Israeli man on Koh Samui, wanted for an alleged online ticket scam, following a joint operation with foreign police.

The 30 year old suspect, identified only as Abudyan, was detained by Surat Thani Immigration officers after authorities tracked him to a hotel in the popular Chaweng area. He had been staying there since November 10 and was due to check out on November 16. His arrest came just hours after Thai officials revoked his visa.

Abudyan is the subject of an arrest warrant in Israel, where he is accused of defrauding dozens of victims by selling bogus tickets to concerts and major sporting events. Israeli police allege the scam caused losses of tens of millions of baht, with fake ticket offers promoted through online platforms targeting unsuspecting locals.

According to police, Abudyan confessed to running the online fraud and fleeing to Thailand more than a year ago to avoid prosecution. Since his arrival, he is believed to have moved frequently between tourist hotspots, including Samui, Phuket, and Pattaya, to evade detection.

Officers launched a surveillance operation using Thailand’s biometric lodging-report system, which flagged his recent check-in on Koh Samui. Immigration Police Commander Police Colonel Naruwat Phuttawiro ordered the arrest team to act immediately after receiving confirmation of his whereabouts.

A search of Abudyan’s phone revealed images of new fake tickets for upcoming concerts in Israel, leading investigators to believe he intended to continue his fraudulent activities even while on the run.

Thai police are now preparing to deport him to Israel, where he will face criminal charges related to the ticketing scam. The operation highlights ongoing cooperation between Thai and international law enforcement agencies in tracking down foreign fugitives attempting to exploit Thailand’s tourism-friendly environment as a haven.

Police also reminded hoteliers and landlords to remain vigilant and comply with mandatory lodging-report regulations, which were instrumental in locating the fugitive, reported KhaoSod English.

Abudyan remains in custody pending deportation, with investigators continuing to gather digital evidence for transfer to Israeli police.

