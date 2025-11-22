Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan

An Israeli tourist drowned off Koh Pha Ngan while trying to rescue his son from strong currents during a family holiday, prompting a large-scale search effort.

The tourist, 45 year old Sagi Mor, was swept out to sea while holidaying on the Thai island with his wife and four children. According to reports from Hebrew-language media, Mor entered the water on Wednesday, November 19, to save his son, who had become caught in dangerous waves while swimming.

He managed to reach the boy and hand him to another tourist who had jumped in to help, but Mor was then dragged further out by a strong wave.

“He shouted to his wife that he would try to swim to nearby rocks,” reported Israeli broadcaster Kan.

“But before he could reach them, he was pulled under and never resurfaced.”

Mor’s wife, Inbal, immediately contacted the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok. Local police launched a search operation, while an impromptu effort was also organised by Israeli residents and tourists on Koh Pha Ngan.

According to Channel 12 News, more than 160 Israelis, both tourists and expats, joined the search, scouring the coastline on foot and in boats. Rough seas and strong winds forced a suspension of the search overnight, but it resumed at first light on Thursday, November 20, with even more volunteers joining in.

The search ended in tragedy when Mor’s body was recovered and formally identified on Thursday. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the incident and said it was coordinating the return of his body to Israel for burial, reported The Times of Israel.

“In these difficult hours, I would like to thank from all our hearts the good people who came to rescue Sagi,” said Inbal in a statement shared with Israeli media.

“We are now gathering as a family to deal with the difficult news and support the members of the household.”

Search volunteers described the sea conditions as extremely rough at the time of the incident, making rescue efforts especially dangerous.

Koh Pha Ngan, a popular tourist destination in southern Thailand, has seen unpredictable weather in recent days, with officials warning of strong currents and choppy seas.