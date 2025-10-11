Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

Following an incident last week where a Koh Samui restaurant denied claims it removed Israeli diners amid online backlash, officials on Koh Pha Ngan held a meeting to address rising tensions involving Israeli tourists and foreign-run businesses.

Surat Thani Governor Teeruth Supawiboonpol chaired a high-level meeting with provincial agencies this week to address the concerns, which echo similar unrest seen in Pai, Mae Hong Son. He called for swift and coordinated action to ensure foreign visitors follow Thai laws and do not disrupt local communities.

According to reports from local operators and officials, some Israeli nationals are accused of acquiring land through Thai nominees and establishing businesses, such as restaurants, villas, and tour companies, targeting exclusively Israeli tourists. This trend has reportedly caused disturbances, raising concerns among both local residents and other tourists.

Narumol Maisopha, head of the Koh Pha Ngan Hotel and Tourism Association, said certain behaviours have already created friction within the community.

“As private sector representatives, we acknowledge that this negatively affects tourism’s image. We’ve begun separating conflicting parties to preserve a high-quality tourism experience.”

Tourism on Koh Pha Ngan has surged by over 200% in the past two years, creating high demand for accommodation and services. Narumol warned that the rapid growth is outpacing the capacity of local authorities to manage it.

She urged both provincial and national authorities to act before the situation escalates.

Immigration data shows that 4,030 Israeli nationals are currently in Surat Thani province, with 2,548 on Koh Pha Ngan and 1,279 on Koh Samui. Of these, 987 are long-term residents, 349 of whom are reportedly involved in business, while the rest are short-term visitors or tourists.

Some of the businesses run by Israelis include villa rentals, cafes, tour agencies, and religious or community spaces like the Chabad centre on the island, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials are now investigating possible illegal land acquisitions, business registrations, and visa overstays. Governor Teeruth admitted the legal process will take time, as it requires thorough evidence collection.

Labour and immigration officials have also been tasked with reviewing visa statuses to ensure compliance with Thai regulations.