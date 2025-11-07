Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport

Officers seized a loaded magazine after finding it in a suitcase

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: November 7, 2025, 3:34 PM
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

An Israeli tourist was arrested at a Phuket airport when police discovered a loaded ammunition magazine in his checked luggage during a routine scan.

The arrest took place at around 4.30pm yesterday, November 6, after security staff at the airport’s domestic terminal flagged a suspicious item during a routine baggage scan. The 26 year old traveller, who had flown in from Koh Samui on a Bangkok Airways flight, had a black suitcase containing a loaded 5.56mm magazine.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wisanu Chalok, an investigator from Sakhu Police Station, was alerted by airport staff and quickly reported the discovery to his superior, Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul. Officers arrived at the x-ray room to inspect the suitcase and confirmed the presence of a magazine loaded with 29 rounds of live ammunition.

The tourist, whose name has not yet been released by police, was taken into custody at the scene. He was informed of his rights and charged with illegal possession of ammunition, an offence for which a licence cannot be issued under Thai law.

A spokesperson from Sakhu Police said that the magazine and ammunition had been seized as evidence.

“The suspect is being held for further investigation.”

The man was transferred to Sakhu Police Station for processing and legal action. Officers said that no threats were made, and the case is being treated strictly as unlawful possession of restricted ammunition.

Phuket Provincial Police Operations Centre confirmed the arrest but refrained from commenting on the suspect’s motive or whether any further charges could be filed. There is no indication that the man attempted to use the ammunition or posed a threat to other travellers, reported The Phuket News.

As investigations continue, police have not ruled out additional scrutiny, including background checks or coordination with Israeli police.

The Israeli embassy in Thailand has not yet issued a public statement on the matter.

