No escape: Thai police catch foreign fugitive fleeing Koh Samui

A foreign man wanted for armed robbery was arrested at a Thai airport as he attempted to flee Koh Samui, following a tip-off from embassy officials.

Thai immigration officers have arrested a 22 year old Israeli man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Israel. The fugitive, identified as Farhi, was intercepted at Koh Samui International Airport as he attempted to board a flight off the island.

The dramatic arrest was made by Surat Thani Immigration Police and local investigators following a tip-off from the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok.

“We acted swiftly upon learning of his flight booking,” said Police Colonel Naruwat Phuttawiro, superintendent of Surat Thani Immigration.

“His visa has been revoked, and he is now in custody at Bo Phut Police Station pending deportation to Israel for prosecution.”

Farhi is accused of breaking into a private home in Israel with two unidentified accomplices, threatening the homeowner at gunpoint and stealing valuables, including jewellery, a passport and a laptop. He also has a prior criminal record for drug trafficking and violent offences.

The trail led investigators to Koh Samui after Israeli authorities tracked a signal from the stolen laptop to the popular tourist island, a hotspot for Israeli backpackers post-military service. Farhi had been hiding in a hotel near Chaweng Beach and managed to evade police searches until his flight reservation on October 27 raised red flags, reported The Pattaya News.

His arrest comes amid growing tensions between Thai police and Israeli tourists in Surat Thani province, including neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan. Over 40,000 Israeli travellers visited Thailand last year, many drawn to the islands’ nightlife and beaches. However, recent incidents have sparked a “zero tolerance” crackdown.

Earlier this month, Thai police raided unlicensed Israeli-run venues on Koh Pha Ngan, detaining several foreign and local workers accused of using Thai proxies to skirt business laws. On October 14, four Israelis were arrested on Koh Samui for hosting a drug-fuelled party. Other incidents include two Israelis caught selling fake US dollars and a viral video showing an Israeli woman refusing to follow local customs.

Senior Thai police have since met with Israeli officials to address concerns.

“Tourism is vital to our economy, but there is no place for bad behaviour,” said Surat Thani police chief Police Major General Suwat Suksri.

Farhi’s extradition is expected soon. His accomplices remain at large.