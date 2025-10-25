Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown

Phuket Immigration officers launched a coordinated crackdown on five businesses in Patong, targeting alleged illegal foreign operations as part of a nationwide campaign to tighten control over foreign nationals working or investing unlawfully in Thailand.

The raids, carried out on Thursday, October 23, followed a directive from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, instructing officials to step up efforts to monitor foreign activity and prosecute those operating outside the law or damaging the country’s image.

The operation was led by Phuket Immigration Chief Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying, with support from Immigration Bureau Region 6, the Crime Suppression Division, Phuket Provincial Police, Region 8 Police, Tourist Police, Patong Police and administrative officers.

Phuket Immigration stated that the crackdown was prompted by public complaints about foreigners allegedly operating unauthorised businesses along Phra Barami Road and Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road in Patong. Following an investigation, officers secured a search warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court, No. 242/68, dated October 22.

Starting at 12.30pm, officers raided five locations including motorcycle rental shops, travel agencies, barber shops and restaurants. Several businesses were found to potentially violate the Foreign Business Act 1999, which prohibits foreigners from operating certain types of service businesses listed under List 3 of the Act.

At one location, a male Israeli national admitted to being the owner and manager of a business offering motorbike rentals, tour services and barber services. While all Thai and Myanmar employees were found to be legally employed, the business itself fell under a restricted category for foreign ownership.

Officers seized 66 motorcycles and relevant documents as evidence. The case has been forwarded to Patong Police Station for legal proceedings.

Nearby, officers inspected two restaurants suspected to be under foreign control. In one case, an Israeli man confirmed he managed the business and handled transactions personally.

Officers confiscated business registration records and tax documents to assess whether nominee structures were being used to bypass legal restrictions, reported The Phuket News.

Initial findings suggest that four out of the five businesses raided were in violation of Thai law, with one still under investigation.

Phuket Immigration confirmed that all collected evidence would be submitted for prosecution. All individuals involved, regardless of nationality, will face legal consequences as appropriate.

Officials reaffirmed that this operation is part of an ongoing nationwide effort to ensure tourism-linked businesses in Thailand comply with the law.