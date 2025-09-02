Friend’s borrowed bike spins out of control, ends in SUV collision (video)

Picture courtesy of @Mr_Whathapened X

A custom-built big bike rider is in critical condition after a high-speed crash with an SUV in Samut Prakan last night, September 1. The motorcycle, which had just been upgraded at a cost of over 200,000 baht, was being test-ridden by a friend when the accident occurred.

At 9.15pm, Samut Prakan Hospital’s emergency centre received a report of a serious motorcycle collision near the U-turn point of Pak Ka Ta Ma Company on Thepharak Road, Thepharak Subdistrict, Mueang District. Rescue teams from Ruamkatanyu Foundation and the hospital ambulance were dispatched immediately.

At the scene, 29 year old Ratch was found unconscious in the left lane with severe injuries, including bleeding from the ear and a deformed upper right arm. First responders provided urgent medical care before transporting him to Samut Prakan Hospital.

Nearby, the big bike, without a licence plate, was badly damaged, its parts scattered across the road. A red Ford SUV had a smashed left front tyre and visible collision marks on the left side of the body.

The SUV driver, 56 year old Sompong, said she was making a U-turn to go home and did not see the approaching motorcycle, only noticing it speeding toward her vehicle before the collision.

Friend’s borrowed bike spins out of control, ends in SUV collision (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2 Facebook

Meanwhile, 28 year old Moss, the bike’s owner and a mechanic, explained that the bike had just been finished earlier that day at a cost of over 200,000 baht (US$6,190). The injured rider had borrowed the bike for a test ride. Moss grew concerned when his friend did not return, eventually learning from a customer that the motorcycle had crashed.

May be an image of 6 people, ambulance and text

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause and will proceed with legal action accordingly, reported Ch7.

In similar news, a tragic accident occurred on August 18 when a motorcycle struck the rear of an 18-wheeled cement truck, sparking a fire that claimed the rider’s life.

Bright Choomanee21 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
