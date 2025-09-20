12 year old boy hurt after motorbike smashes into wall in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 12 year old boy was injured in Pattaya after crashing a motorbike into a wall while riding home, prompting an emergency response and police inquiry.

Emergency responders in Pattaya were called out yesterday morning, September 19, after a young boy crashed a motorcycle into a roadside wall, leaving him with multiple injuries.

The accident happened at around 10.30am in the Khao Mai Kaew area, Ban Yoko, when rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, medics found a badly damaged red Honda Wave 125i lying near the crash site. The rider, a 12 year old boy named Chalee, was discovered close by with abrasions across his body.

Investigators said the incident occurred during a school holiday when the boy had been helping his parents transport goods. After finishing, he decided to ride the motorcycle home. While attempting to take a sharp bend at high speed, he lost control and slammed into a wall.

Rescue workers administered first aid at the scene before transferring him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for further treatment. His condition has not been confirmed, but officials say he is being closely monitored.

Police noted that at 12 years old, Chalee is under the legal age to operate a motorcycle in Thailand, which is set at 15. The case has raised concerns about underage riding and road safety, particularly in rural areas where children often use motorbikes for errands.

An officer at the scene confirmed that inquiries are ongoing to establish whether negligence contributed to the crash and whether the parents or bike owners may face any legal consequences, reported The Pattaya News.

The incident highlights the dangers of children operating motor vehicles without proper training or legal authorisation, especially on hazardous roads and sharp curves.

Police remind parents and guardians to ensure young children are not allowed to drive motorcycles, both for their own safety and that of others on the road.

