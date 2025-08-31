Motorcyclist survives 3 metres overpass fall in Pattaya accident

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Yesterday, on August 30 at 8.06am, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit in Pattaya received news of a motorcycle accident on the Motorway Section 7 overpass. The rider, who collided with the overpass barrier, sustained injuries. Rescue volunteers quickly made their way to the location.

Upon arrival, police found a black Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle that had crashed into the overpass barrier, resulting in damage to the vehicle. The 42 year old rider, Nasir Thongphuangngoen, suffered injuries to his right arm and showed symptoms of a concussion, appearing confused and unable to remember the events that led to the accident. Rescue personnel administered initial first aid before promptly transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses at the scene expressed their surprise at Nasir’s survival, considering it a miracle. Despite falling from an overpass more than 3 metres high, he sustained only minor injuries. Onlookers speculated whether Nasir was wearing a protective amulet from a temple, but his disoriented state prevented him from answering questions.

Highway police from the Mabprachan Investigation Unit arrived to examine the scene and review CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of the accident. They are investigating whether Nasir lost control of his motorcycle on his own or if another vehicle was involved in a collision. Further details will be shared as the investigation continues, reported The Pattaya News.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, an app-based motorcycle taxi rider fell asleep and crashed into a bridge railing in Bangkok, causing his female passenger to plunge onto the road below.

The moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok by user @rnatpakan, showing the woman falling from the bridge at the Ratchayothin Intersection in the Chatuchak district at about 7am on August 25. She landed on the roof of a passing sedan, shattering its windscreen.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
