Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured

Early-hour pileup heightens safety concerns near busy campus

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee31 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
71 1 minute read
Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision involving multiple vehicles occurred outside a prominent university in Pathum Thani province yesterday, August 27, at approximately 6am.

The accident took place near Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, Rangsit Centre, in Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district. The incident involved a car driven by Patipan, who failed to see a motorised tricycle, resulting in a severe crash.

The tricycle, driven by 70 year old Thongsuk, was left extensively damaged, and Thongsuk sustained serious injuries. Emergency services transported him to Prachathipat Hospital for treatment.

About 20 metres from the initial impact, a Mazda 3 sedan, registered in Bangkok, was found with its front severely damaged. Patipan, the driver, was present at the scene, waiting to provide his statement to the police.

The crash also affected four other vehicles. A Honda Civic registered in Bangkok suffered dents to the rear bumper and side.

A Mercedes-Benz, also registered in Bangkok, had damage at its rear. A Lexus, with Bangkok registration, was severely damaged on its side.

Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Lastly, a Toyota Yaris Ativ, registered in Chon Buri, had its rear extensively damaged, with a wheel detached. The front of the Yaris was crushed against several motorcycles parked alongside the road, with more than 10 motorcycles damaged.

Related Articles

Patipan explained that he was visiting a friend at a university dormitory in the Mueang Ek area and was returning to his dormitory near a private university in Khlong Luang. He was in the right lane and did not see the tricycle due to poor lighting on the road, leading to the collision. His car then spun out of control, hitting several parked vehicles, causing the described damage.

เสียงดังสนั่นหน้ามหาวิทยาลัยดัง หนุ่มขับเก๋ง ไม่เห็นซาเล้ง พุ่งชนเต็มแรง รถหมุนเสยยับอีก 4 คัน จยย.พังระนาวอีกกว่า 10 คัน คุณตาวัย70 สาหัส เผยนาทีเกิดเหตุ

Surapol, a 64 year old university security guard, reported hearing the crash and immediately drove out to inspect the scene. He found the severely damaged tricycle and its seriously injured driver, as well as the car involved in the initial incident, which had spun and collided with several other parked vehicles.

Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | News by Thaiger

Police Lieutenant Panuwit Charoensap of Khu Khot Police Station investigated the scene, documenting the incident for evidence. He instructed all parties involved to contact their insurance companies to assess and address the damages incurred, reported KhaoSod.

Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thief steals gold necklace worth 300,000 baht in Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Thief steals gold necklace worth 300,000 baht in Udon Thani hotel

27 seconds ago
Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured

31 minutes ago
Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges | Thaiger Bangkok News

Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges

48 minutes ago
Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards

49 minutes ago
Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir

60 minutes ago
Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand | Thaiger Events

Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand

1 hour ago
Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot

1 hour ago
Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket

1 hour ago
Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes

2 hours ago
Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown

2 hours ago
Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt

2 hours ago
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

2 hours ago
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

2 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life

3 hours ago
Landslide in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

3 hours ago
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

3 hours ago
Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

4 hours ago
Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner | Thaiger Thailand News

Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner

18 hours ago
Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

19 hours ago
Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan

19 hours ago
The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang | Thaiger Thailand Travel

The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang

19 hours ago
Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash

19 hours ago
Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis

20 hours ago
Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok

20 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee31 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x