Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured

A collision involving multiple vehicles occurred outside a prominent university in Pathum Thani province yesterday, August 27, at approximately 6am.

The accident took place near Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, Rangsit Centre, in Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district. The incident involved a car driven by Patipan, who failed to see a motorised tricycle, resulting in a severe crash.

The tricycle, driven by 70 year old Thongsuk, was left extensively damaged, and Thongsuk sustained serious injuries. Emergency services transported him to Prachathipat Hospital for treatment.

About 20 metres from the initial impact, a Mazda 3 sedan, registered in Bangkok, was found with its front severely damaged. Patipan, the driver, was present at the scene, waiting to provide his statement to the police.

The crash also affected four other vehicles. A Honda Civic registered in Bangkok suffered dents to the rear bumper and side.

A Mercedes-Benz, also registered in Bangkok, had damage at its rear. A Lexus, with Bangkok registration, was severely damaged on its side.

Lastly, a Toyota Yaris Ativ, registered in Chon Buri, had its rear extensively damaged, with a wheel detached. The front of the Yaris was crushed against several motorcycles parked alongside the road, with more than 10 motorcycles damaged.

Patipan explained that he was visiting a friend at a university dormitory in the Mueang Ek area and was returning to his dormitory near a private university in Khlong Luang. He was in the right lane and did not see the tricycle due to poor lighting on the road, leading to the collision. His car then spun out of control, hitting several parked vehicles, causing the described damage.

Surapol, a 64 year old university security guard, reported hearing the crash and immediately drove out to inspect the scene. He found the severely damaged tricycle and its seriously injured driver, as well as the car involved in the initial incident, which had spun and collided with several other parked vehicles.

Police Lieutenant Panuwit Charoensap of Khu Khot Police Station investigated the scene, documenting the incident for evidence. He instructed all parties involved to contact their insurance companies to assess and address the damages incurred, reported KhaoSod.