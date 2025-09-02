Pickup truck collides with cow on Phahonyothin Road, driver injured

A pickup truck collided with a cow on Phahonyothin Road in Mueang Chai Nat district, resulting in one person injured and the cow severely hurt with a broken leg. The cow’s owner, who allowed the animal to roam freely, faces legal action.

The incident occurred at 3.30pm yesterday, September 1, when police from Mueang Chai Nat station were informed of the accident on the inbound lane near Moo 5, Ban Kluai subdistrict, opposite Wat Tha Chang. Police, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation in Chai Nat, arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, they found a large female cow lying in the middle of the road with broken legs and multiple fractures. The animal had back injuries and faeces scattered across the road.

The cow appeared frightened and unable to stand or move. Nearby, there was a silver Toyota Vigo pickup truck, registration number Phor Khor 1043 Phitsanulok, with significant front-end damage and a dented bonnet. The vehicle was covered in cow faeces along the side of the door.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 67 year old Bunyang, sustained injuries to his abdomen and arm. Rescue personnel promptly transported him to Chai Nat Narenthorn Hospital. Due to the cow’s severe injuries, it was necessary to transport it to a slaughterhouse to sell and use the proceeds to cover damages.

Investigations revealed that the cow belonged to a local, Benz, who allowed the animal to roam freely. This led to several near-miss accidents in the past. Police have contacted the owner to inform him of the charges, and legal proceedings will follow.

Bunyang, the driver, explained that he was on his way to refuel a crane when the cow suddenly dashed across the road’s median, leaving him no time to swerve, reported KhaoSod.

“It was a loud crash. Luckily, the airbag deployed; otherwise, I would have been more severely injured. I’ve driven for decades and never experienced anything like this before.”