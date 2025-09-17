Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps

A foreign motorcyclist in Phuket was caught on CCTV riding against traffic before crashing into a showroom, leaving him with minor injuries and viral fame.

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm on Monday, September 15, on the northbound lanes of Thepkasattri Road in Koh Kaew. The rider, travelling against oncoming traffic, appeared to swerve to avoid a collision with another motorbike moving in the correct direction.

He lost control, hit a small safety pole, and slammed into the steps of the Indian Motorcycle Phuket showroom. The impact twisted the front wheel of the bike and left the rider sprawled on the ground.

Despite the dramatic crash, he escaped with only minor injuries. Witnesses reported he was wearing a helmet, which likely prevented more serious head injuries when he struck the concrete steps.

The footage was first posted on the Facebook page Wasawat Koeithong with the caption:

“He was driving against traffic and crashed into a new motorcycle. Poor light pole. A foreigner driving against traffic… Phuket should send him in for a contest.”

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of views and comments.

Some users reacted with humour:

“He must have been in a rush to book a new bike.”

Others were more critical:

“Who rented the motorcycle to him?”

Police have yet to release a formal statement on the case, though officers are expected to review the footage as part of their investigation, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket has long struggled with reckless driving by both locals and tourists, with wrong-way riding a common hazard on the island’s busy roads. This latest case has reignited debate over road safety and rental practices, with many social media users calling for tighter controls.

For now, the foreign rider is fortunate to have escaped with only scrapes and bruises, though the viral clip has left his misadventure firmly in the spotlight.

