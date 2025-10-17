Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries

A cargo boat collided with a foreign yacht in open waters near Phuket during a routine journey, prompting an official investigation into the cause.

The incident occurred at approximately 8am today, October 17, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the cargo vessel’s captain, the sailboat appeared to be drifting unusually close, with no one visibly steering.

“I sounded the horn to warn the foreign sailor, but he was unable to regain control of his vessel in time to avoid the collision.”

Initial assessments reported only minor damage to both vessels, with no leaks or fuel spills detected. The cargo boat, operating a routine transport service between Phuket and Koh Yao, resumed operations shortly after.

Local maritime officials were quick to respond, dispatching a patrol boat to the incident site to ensure safety and begin a preliminary investigation. Both crews were cooperative, and officials are now working to determine the cause of the crash.

A spokesperson from the Marine Department stated:

“An investigation has been launched, and both parties will be questioned in accordance with maritime safety regulations. We will also be examining whether proper navigational procedures were followed.”

While the cause of the accident remains under review, early indications suggest that the sailboat may have experienced a mechanical or steering issue, leading to a temporary loss of control, reported The Phuket News.

The incident highlights growing concerns about marine traffic congestion in popular tourist waters around Phuket, especially as High Season approaches. Officials urged all boat operators, commercial and private, to adhere strictly to navigation protocols and remain vigilant at all times.

“Safety at sea is everyone’s responsibility. Incidents like these, though minor, remind us of the importance of training, awareness, and clear communication on busy routes.”

No legal action has been taken at this stage, pending the outcome of the investigation. Further updates will be provided as officials complete their review.