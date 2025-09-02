Pattaya’s Walking Street dazzles with LED, but not all impressed

Pattaya’s most famous strip is glowing brighter than ever, but not everyone is dazzled by the city’s latest high-tech addition.

Walking Street has unveiled a brand-new LED display, designed to boost Pattaya’s image as a world-class tourist hotspot. City officials say the giant installation is part of efforts to modernise public spaces and cement the street’s reputation as a global nightlife landmark.

But the flashy feature has already divided opinion. While some praise the spectacle, others argue the city should focus on fixing long-standing problems, from messy cabling to traffic congestion.

Officials have confirmed the lights will be dimmed to 35% brightness at night to avoid blinding pedestrians and drivers on the busy stretch. Yet that move has sparked questions about value for money.

One critic fumed: “If the sign is dimmed at night, what is the point of spending millions of baht on this electronic marvel? And how much did it cost the taxpayers?”

Others vented frustration at the city’s priorities.

“The cables in this area should be removed; it’s embarrassing.”

Another urged a wider facelift: “After upgrading the streets for walkers, the shops should also look better.”

Not everyone was unimpressed. Some locals and tourists applauded the design, with one onlooker exclaiming:

“Is this a new image? It’s beautiful, like it popped out of the screen.”

Still, concerns remain over practical issues. Motorcycle taxi stands blocking the entrance to the strip continue to snarl pedestrian traffic, reported Pattaya Mail.

“It’s beautiful, but the entrance is quite crowded.”

For city officials, the LED project is intended to position Pattaya as a modern tourist hub and enhance its international appeal. But the backlash highlights the delicate balancing act the city faces: creating eye-catching attractions while also improving infrastructure, safety, and functionality.

With Walking Street already a magnet for millions of visitors each year, the new LED sign may well become a landmark. The real challenge for Pattaya will be convincing sceptical locals that the investment offers more than just bright lights.