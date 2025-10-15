Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

Pattaya monks lend helping hand, eaning them nickname 'real-life divine help'

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
487 1 minute read
Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กัลยา โหมดทอง

A foreign man accidentally rode his motorcycle straight into a temple pond in Pattaya, giving locals a good laugh and earning the viral nickname “real-life divine help” after Thai monks came to his rescue.

A Thai woman, Kalaya Modthong, witnessed the incident and shared a 35-second video on her Facebook account yesterday, October 14, which quickly became viral across Thai social media. The incident reportedly took place at Wat Mai Samran, also known as Koh Larn Temple in Pattaya, on Sunday, October 12.

The video showed the foreign man standing in the pond, with his green motorcycle submerged beside him. The man eventually climbed out while a Thai man and several monks helped pull the motorbike out of the water.

Channel 7 reported that the pond was actually a fish pond located outside the Luang Pu Thuat Statue Hall within the temple grounds. The pond is approximately 50 centimetres deep.

Foreign man rides motorcycle into pond in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ กัลยา โหมดทอง

Kalaya later told local media that the man had arrived at the temple on a rented motorcycle with his wife. The woman had stepped off to take photos, while the man appeared unsteady on the bike. Moments later, he suddenly rolled forward and plunged straight into the pond. Kalaya recalled…

“Everyone burst out laughing. Even his wife couldn’t stop laughing and teased him. I even joked, asking if there were no motorbikes to ride in his country.”

Foreigner rides motorbike into pond in Pattaya temple
Photo via Facebook/ กัลยา โหมดทอง

Some Thai news agencies reported that the couple were tourists from Dubai, though their nationality has not been officially confirmed.

Related Articles

Within hours of posting, Kalaya’s video attracted thousands of views and hundreds of light-hearted comments. Many users joked that the phrase “divine help” had truly come to life, as monks themselves joined in to lift the vehicle.

The foreign tourist was uninjured, though the motorcycle reportedly suffered engine problems. Channel 7 later reported that the man agreed to compensate the rental shop for the damage.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai teen’s hand reattached after gang attack

6 hours ago
Phuket transwoman assaulted and robbed by Polish client after sex service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transwoman assaulted and robbed by Polish client after sex service

6 hours ago
KEX Express delists from SET but vows business as usual | Thaiger Business News

KEX Express delists from SET but vows business as usual

6 hours ago
2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai influencers apologise for faking gold theft on Pattaya Beach

6 hours ago
Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand aces global aviation safety audit with sky-high score

6 hours ago
2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign teens condemned for spray-painting Phuket building

7 hours ago
Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk found dead in southern Thailand temple with farewell note

7 hours ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s &#8216;stolen&#8217; figurines found in Bangkok mix-up | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese tourist’s ‘stolen’ figurines found in Bangkok mix-up

8 hours ago
Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel

8 hours ago
Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers

8 hours ago
Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video

8 hours ago
Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home

8 hours ago
Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal

9 hours ago
Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her | Thaiger Thailand News

Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her

9 hours ago
Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate | Thaiger Phuket News

Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate

10 hours ago
808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup

10 hours ago
Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street

10 hours ago
Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop

10 hours ago
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | Thaiger Tourism News

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

10 hours ago
Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani

11 hours ago
Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

11 hours ago
Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days

12 hours ago
SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan

12 hours ago
Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht

12 hours ago
Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp

13 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
487 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.