Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

A foreign man accidentally rode his motorcycle straight into a temple pond in Pattaya, giving locals a good laugh and earning the viral nickname “real-life divine help” after Thai monks came to his rescue.

A Thai woman, Kalaya Modthong, witnessed the incident and shared a 35-second video on her Facebook account yesterday, October 14, which quickly became viral across Thai social media. The incident reportedly took place at Wat Mai Samran, also known as Koh Larn Temple in Pattaya, on Sunday, October 12.

The video showed the foreign man standing in the pond, with his green motorcycle submerged beside him. The man eventually climbed out while a Thai man and several monks helped pull the motorbike out of the water.

Channel 7 reported that the pond was actually a fish pond located outside the Luang Pu Thuat Statue Hall within the temple grounds. The pond is approximately 50 centimetres deep.

Kalaya later told local media that the man had arrived at the temple on a rented motorcycle with his wife. The woman had stepped off to take photos, while the man appeared unsteady on the bike. Moments later, he suddenly rolled forward and plunged straight into the pond. Kalaya recalled…

“Everyone burst out laughing. Even his wife couldn’t stop laughing and teased him. I even joked, asking if there were no motorbikes to ride in his country.”

Some Thai news agencies reported that the couple were tourists from Dubai, though their nationality has not been officially confirmed.

Within hours of posting, Kalaya’s video attracted thousands of views and hundreds of light-hearted comments. Many users joked that the phrase “divine help” had truly come to life, as monks themselves joined in to lift the vehicle.

The foreign tourist was uninjured, though the motorcycle reportedly suffered engine problems. Channel 7 later reported that the man agreed to compensate the rental shop for the damage.