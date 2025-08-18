Fatal collision on Phuket bypass road claims young motorcyclist

Blaze erupts after late-night collision leaving first responders racing against time

Bright Choomanee
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
349 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred today, August 18, when a motorcycle collided with the rear of an 18-wheeled cement truck, igniting a fire and resulting in a fatality.

The incident took place on the inbound lane of the Phuket bypass road, near a shopping mall in Ratsada subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket province.

The crash involved a big bike with Phuket registration, which hit the rear of the cement truck, leading to the bike bursting into flames. The rider, identified as 23 year old Athapol from Phuket, was found deceased nearby.

Witnesses, including a restaurant employee close to the scene, reported seeing the truck travelling normally before the motorcycle approached at high speed and collided forcefully with the truck’s rear. This impact threw the rider’s body into the far-right lane while the motorcycle remained in the middle lane, engulfed in flames.

Restaurant employees quickly used fire extinguishers to control the blaze. However, the situation worsened when a bronze Isuzu pickup truck travelling in the middle lane ran over the wrecked motorcycle.

Following this, another pickup truck, described as black but with its brand and registration unknown, drove over the deceased’s legs in the far-right lane and fled the scene.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Another witness confirmed that both pickup trucks were speeding. The bronze vehicle collided with the wreckage, while the black one ran over the victim’s legs and neither stopped to offer assistance.

The police are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident and to track down the fleeing black pickup truck for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Pattaya, a serious accident occurred shortly after midnight on August 16 when a pickup truck lost control on a wet Sukhumvit Road, flipped, and crashed into an electric pole, injuring three people. The crash happened near the motorway underpass intersection in Nongprue, on the way to Sattahip.

