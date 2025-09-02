Cannabis clampdown: Thailand limits buds to 5 medical uses

Forget rolling a joint for fun: Thai health chiefs have slammed the brakes on cannabis use, ruling that buds can only be legally consumed by patients with specific medical conditions and a doctor’s prescription.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) confirmed the strict new rules, narrowing the scope of cannabis usage after months of heated debate over regulation.

Director-general Dr Somlerk Jeungsmarn announced that cannabis buds may only be prescribed for five conditions: insomnia, chronic pain, migraines, Parkinson’s disease, and anorexia.

“Patients must present a prescription from an accredited doctor or pharmacist, and cannabis buds can only be sold in licensed shops.”

Each prescription will cover up to 30 days of treatment. Sellers, meanwhile, are required to source cannabis exclusively from certified farms. Online sales, vending machines, and all forms of advertising remain strictly banned.

To tighten oversight, officials have introduced the Cannamed Connect platform. This system monitors prescription requests, tracks the distribution process, records patient use, and registers licensed cannabis outlets. The platform is designed to prevent misuse while ensuring patients get reliable access to treatment.

The move comes as Thailand continues to grapple with the fallout of its cannabis liberalisation policy. Since cannabis was decriminalised in 2022, there has been widespread confusion over how the plant can legally be used, with critics accusing authorities of dragging their feet on proper regulation.

Public opinion has been sharply divided. Advocates of medical cannabis argue that strict regulation is needed to protect vulnerable groups, while business operators warn that constant policy changes threaten investment in the fledgling industry, reported Bangkok Post.

By restricting buds to medical prescriptions, the government is signalling a firmer approach: one that prioritises patient care over recreational consumption.

In early July, new rules required cannabis dispensaries in Thailand to register as medical clinics or hospitals to continue operating. The DTAM drafted a ministerial regulation to tighten oversight, ensuring cannabis is strictly managed as a medical product.