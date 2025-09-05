Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash

Police in Udon Thani arrested a 30 year old man after he was caught stealing beer and snacks from a Lotus store, claiming he wanted to celebrate the new year early despite having no money.

The 191 radio centre received a call from staff at the store in front of Fort Prachaksinlapakom Hospital in Nong Khon Kwang subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district, reporting that a thief had slipped out with goods without paying.

CCTV footage showed the man, dressed in a black shirt and carrying a bag, calmly opening a freezer to take out two cans of beer, which he stuffed into his shoulder bag. He was also seen grabbing shoes, coffee, sugar, seasoning powder, and even a flashlight before walking straight out of the store.

Employees immediately alerted police, who tracked the suspect as he fled towards the Ban Chan intersection. Officers later spotted him along Mittraphap Road No. 2, heading out of the city towards Khon Kaen. On seeing the patrol, the man panicked and bolted, diving under a large drainage pipe in a bid to hide.

His escape attempt failed, and police dragged him out before searching his bag, which contained all the stolen goods. The suspect, identified as 30 year old Phisit, a homeless man from Udon Thani, admitted to the theft. He told officers he was unemployed, broke, and only wanted to enjoy a small new year’s celebration.

“I didn’t have money, but I wanted to drink beer to celebrate the new year in advance.”

He then pleaded with officers, asking, “Can I not have charges pressed against me? I want to work to pay him back.”

Police said the man would still face legal action despite his apology. Officers added that theft, regardless of the value, is a criminal offence and urged the public to seek assistance rather than turn to crime.

The unusual case has drawn attention locally, with many commenting on social media about the man’s desperate circumstances. Some sympathised with his plight, while others pointed out the impact of petty theft on businesses already struggling in tough economic times.

Police confirmed that the suspect remains in custody and the stolen items have been returned to the store, reported Channel 7 News.