Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash

Police chase ends with suspect hiding under roadside drainpipe

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
60 1 minute read
Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Dreamstime

Police in Udon Thani arrested a 30 year old man after he was caught stealing beer and snacks from a Lotus store, claiming he wanted to celebrate the new year early despite having no money.

The 191 radio centre received a call from staff at the store in front of Fort Prachaksinlapakom Hospital in Nong Khon Kwang subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district, reporting that a thief had slipped out with goods without paying.

CCTV footage showed the man, dressed in a black shirt and carrying a bag, calmly opening a freezer to take out two cans of beer, which he stuffed into his shoulder bag. He was also seen grabbing shoes, coffee, sugar, seasoning powder, and even a flashlight before walking straight out of the store.

Employees immediately alerted police, who tracked the suspect as he fled towards the Ban Chan intersection. Officers later spotted him along Mittraphap Road No. 2, heading out of the city towards Khon Kaen. On seeing the patrol, the man panicked and bolted, diving under a large drainage pipe in a bid to hide.

Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Channel 7 News

His escape attempt failed, and police dragged him out before searching his bag, which contained all the stolen goods. The suspect, identified as 30 year old Phisit, a homeless man from Udon Thani, admitted to the theft. He told officers he was unemployed, broke, and only wanted to enjoy a small new year’s celebration.

“I didn’t have money, but I wanted to drink beer to celebrate the new year in advance.”

He then pleaded with officers, asking, “Can I not have charges pressed against me? I want to work to pay him back.”

Related Articles

Police said the man would still face legal action despite his apology. Officers added that theft, regardless of the value, is a criminal offence and urged the public to seek assistance rather than turn to crime.

The unusual case has drawn attention locally, with many commenting on social media about the man’s desperate circumstances. Some sympathised with his plight, while others pointed out the impact of petty theft on businesses already struggling in tough economic times.

Police confirmed that the suspect remains in custody and the stolen items have been returned to the store, reported Channel 7 News.

Latest Thailand News
Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | Thaiger Bangkok News

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

11 seconds ago
Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash | Thaiger Crime News

Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash

1 hour ago
Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel

2 hours ago
French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market | Thaiger Thailand News

French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market

2 hours ago
Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030 | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service

3 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip | Thaiger Politics News

Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip

3 hours ago
Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears

3 hours ago
Torrential rain lashes Thailand, TMD warns of flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Torrential rain lashes Thailand, TMD warns of flash floods

4 hours ago
Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party

20 hours ago
Scotsman&#8217;s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport | Thaiger Phuket News

Scotsman’s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport

20 hours ago
Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025

20 hours ago
3 Thais arrested over illegal car insurance, causing 30 million baht loss | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thais arrested over illegal car insurance, causing 30 million baht loss

21 hours ago
Chon Buri community market boosts local economy and spirit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri community market boosts local economy and spirit

21 hours ago
What can Liverpool FC teach EC Markets traders about preparing for their big trading day? | Thaiger Finance

What can Liverpool FC teach EC Markets traders about preparing for their big trading day?

22 hours ago
Thai Airways anticipates strong fourth quarter with rising demand | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways anticipates strong fourth quarter with rising demand

22 hours ago
Thai spiritual medium denies allegations of donation fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai spiritual medium denies allegations of donation fraud

22 hours ago
Maximise your brand&#8217;s visibility with ASEAN Now partnership | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Maximise your brand’s visibility with ASEAN Now partnership

23 hours ago
Phuket tackles high fees at Deep Sea Port after complaints | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles high fees at Deep Sea Port after complaints

23 hours ago
Mayor arrested for extorting money from contract workers in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Mayor arrested for extorting money from contract workers in Thailand

23 hours ago
Pattaya drug trafficker arrested after lengthy police operation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug trafficker arrested after lengthy police operation

23 hours ago
Thailand allocates 160 million baht for Myanmar refugee healthcare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand allocates 160 million baht for Myanmar refugee healthcare

23 hours ago
Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues

23 hours ago
Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions

23 hours ago
Phichit monk accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit monk accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 boys

24 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.