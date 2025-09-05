Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

Party members reach consensus after heated parliamentary talks

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
56 1 minute read
Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Democrat Party has confirmed that its MPs will abstain from voting in the upcoming prime ministerial selection, a move likely to strengthen Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul’s chances of clinching the top job.

Deputy leader Pramual Pongthavaradet, who also serves as chair of the Democrat MPs and represents Prachuap Khiri Khan, convened the party’s parliamentary members at 9.30am today, September 5, to settle their stance on the looming vote.

According to Pramual, the meeting involved extensive debate and exchanges of opinion, but in the end, members unanimously agreed that they would not support any candidate. The decision signals a neutral stance amid fierce competition between the two major contenders.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has already scheduled the prime ministerial vote for today after the draft royal decree proposing a House dissolution was rejected. The ruling clears the way for Parliament to decide on the country’s 32nd prime minister.

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

At present, Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, is widely tipped to secure the post with strong backing. He is expected to reclaim his former role as interior minister once endorsed, further consolidating the party’s influence in the new Cabinet.

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | News by Thaiger
Photo of Chaikasem Nitisiri courtesy of The Edge Malaysia

On the other side, the Pheu Thai Party has nominated Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former attorney-general, as its prime ministerial candidate. Chaikasem has pledged that, if elected, he would dissolve Parliament immediately to return power to the public through fresh elections, reported Bangkok Post.

The Democrats’ decision to abstain means neither side can count on their support, making the outcome hinge more heavily on other coalition partners and swing votes. Analysts suggest this could give Anutin a clearer path to victory, though uncertainty remains as political negotiations continue behind the scenes.

Related Articles

Thailand’s political landscape has been anything but predictable in recent months, with shifting alliances and last-minute deals dominating the headlines. The Democrat Party’s abstention underlines its cautious strategy, distancing itself from both major rivals while maintaining parliamentary presence.

As the nation sits with abated breath for the voting results, attention is focused on whether Anutin can consolidate sufficient support to assume the role of prime minister, or if Pheu Thai’s nomination of Chaikasem will introduce further uncertainty into Thailand’s already unsettled political landscape.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags

16 seconds ago
Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | Thaiger Bangkok News

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

8 minutes ago
Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash | Thaiger Crime News

Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash

2 hours ago
Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel

2 hours ago
French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market | Thaiger Thailand News

French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market

2 hours ago
Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030 | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service

3 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip | Thaiger Politics News

Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip

3 hours ago
Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears

3 hours ago
Torrential rain lashes Thailand, TMD warns of flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Torrential rain lashes Thailand, TMD warns of flash floods

4 hours ago
Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party

20 hours ago
Scotsman&#8217;s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport | Thaiger Phuket News

Scotsman’s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport

20 hours ago
Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025

20 hours ago
3 Thais arrested over illegal car insurance, causing 30 million baht loss | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thais arrested over illegal car insurance, causing 30 million baht loss

21 hours ago
Chon Buri community market boosts local economy and spirit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri community market boosts local economy and spirit

22 hours ago
What can Liverpool FC teach EC Markets traders about preparing for their big trading day? | Thaiger Finance

What can Liverpool FC teach EC Markets traders about preparing for their big trading day?

22 hours ago
Thai Airways anticipates strong fourth quarter with rising demand | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways anticipates strong fourth quarter with rising demand

22 hours ago
Thai spiritual medium denies allegations of donation fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai spiritual medium denies allegations of donation fraud

23 hours ago
Maximise your brand&#8217;s visibility with ASEAN Now partnership | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Maximise your brand’s visibility with ASEAN Now partnership

23 hours ago
Phuket tackles high fees at Deep Sea Port after complaints | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles high fees at Deep Sea Port after complaints

23 hours ago
Mayor arrested for extorting money from contract workers in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Mayor arrested for extorting money from contract workers in Thailand

23 hours ago
Pattaya drug trafficker arrested after lengthy police operation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug trafficker arrested after lengthy police operation

23 hours ago
Thailand allocates 160 million baht for Myanmar refugee healthcare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand allocates 160 million baht for Myanmar refugee healthcare

23 hours ago
Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues

24 hours ago
Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.