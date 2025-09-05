Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

The Democrat Party has confirmed that its MPs will abstain from voting in the upcoming prime ministerial selection, a move likely to strengthen Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul’s chances of clinching the top job.

Deputy leader Pramual Pongthavaradet, who also serves as chair of the Democrat MPs and represents Prachuap Khiri Khan, convened the party’s parliamentary members at 9.30am today, September 5, to settle their stance on the looming vote.

According to Pramual, the meeting involved extensive debate and exchanges of opinion, but in the end, members unanimously agreed that they would not support any candidate. The decision signals a neutral stance amid fierce competition between the two major contenders.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has already scheduled the prime ministerial vote for today after the draft royal decree proposing a House dissolution was rejected. The ruling clears the way for Parliament to decide on the country’s 32nd prime minister.

At present, Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, is widely tipped to secure the post with strong backing. He is expected to reclaim his former role as interior minister once endorsed, further consolidating the party’s influence in the new Cabinet.

On the other side, the Pheu Thai Party has nominated Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former attorney-general, as its prime ministerial candidate. Chaikasem has pledged that, if elected, he would dissolve Parliament immediately to return power to the public through fresh elections, reported Bangkok Post.

The Democrats’ decision to abstain means neither side can count on their support, making the outcome hinge more heavily on other coalition partners and swing votes. Analysts suggest this could give Anutin a clearer path to victory, though uncertainty remains as political negotiations continue behind the scenes.

Thailand’s political landscape has been anything but predictable in recent months, with shifting alliances and last-minute deals dominating the headlines. The Democrat Party’s abstention underlines its cautious strategy, distancing itself from both major rivals while maintaining parliamentary presence.

As the nation sits with abated breath for the voting results, attention is focused on whether Anutin can consolidate sufficient support to assume the role of prime minister, or if Pheu Thai’s nomination of Chaikasem will introduce further uncertainty into Thailand’s already unsettled political landscape.