Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist

Police arrested a Thai man in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen after he threatened a convenience store employee with a pair of scissors and fled with stolen snacks.

The incident was reported to Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station at 2.36am yesterday, July 13, after the suspect escaped on a motorcycle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the employee, the suspect, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, initially entered the shop and rudely demanded a currency exchange. Before the staff could respond, the man exited the store.

Moments later, the suspect rode his motorcycle into the store and parked directly in front of the cashier counter. Brandishing a pair of scissors, he threatened the employee while grabbing snacks from the shelves. He reportedly said, “You’ll see what I can do,” before speeding off.

Police quickly tracked the suspect down while he was riding his motorcycle along Soi Klang Mueang 28. He was identified as 22 year old Theprit. Officers did not find any illegal items or stolen snacks in his possession at the time of arrest.

Theprit confessed to the crime and was taken to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Officers revealed that Theprit had previously committed similar offences in the area, often targeting victims on footpaths or in public parks. He would threaten passers-by for money or valuables. Many victims reportedly chose not to file complaints, fearing retaliation.

In a similar incident reported in May, two Thai dancers were arrested for stealing from multiple convenience stores in Samut Prakan. CCTV footage clearly captured their identities, leading to their arrests.

The suspects later admitted to selling the stolen goods to a third party, who then resold the items below market value.

Another arrest was made in the central province of Saraburi last week after a retired military officer attempted to rob a convenience store but failed. The suspect and his wife operated a food stall approximately 1 kilometre from the scene of the crime, and he was arrested there.

The man claimed that financial hardship had driven him to commit the offence, while his wife said that a mental illness had contributed to his illegal actions.