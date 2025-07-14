Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist

Police say suspect has history of intimidation in public areas in Khon Kaen

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
107 1 minute read
Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist
Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested a Thai man in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen after he threatened a convenience store employee with a pair of scissors and fled with stolen snacks.

The incident was reported to Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station at 2.36am yesterday, July 13, after the suspect escaped on a motorcycle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to the employee, the suspect, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, initially entered the shop and rudely demanded a currency exchange. Before the staff could respond, the man exited the store.

Moments later, the suspect rode his motorcycle into the store and parked directly in front of the cashier counter. Brandishing a pair of scissors, he threatened the employee while grabbing snacks from the shelves. He reportedly said, “You’ll see what I can do,” before speeding off.

Police quickly tracked the suspect down while he was riding his motorcycle along Soi Klang Mueang 28. He was identified as 22 year old Theprit. Officers did not find any illegal items or stolen snacks in his possession at the time of arrest.

Theprit confessed to the crime and was taken to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Convenience store robbery
Photo via Workpoint News

Officers revealed that Theprit had previously committed similar offences in the area, often targeting victims on footpaths or in public parks. He would threaten passers-by for money or valuables. Many victims reportedly chose not to file complaints, fearing retaliation.

Related Articles
Thai man arrested for stealing snacks from convenience store
Photo via DailyNews

In a similar incident reported in May, two Thai dancers were arrested for stealing from multiple convenience stores in Samut Prakan. CCTV footage clearly captured their identities, leading to their arrests.

The suspects later admitted to selling the stolen goods to a third party, who then resold the items below market value.

Convenience store thief
Photo via Photo via DailyNews

Another arrest was made in the central province of Saraburi last week after a retired military officer attempted to rob a convenience store but failed. The suspect and his wife operated a food stall approximately 1 kilometre from the scene of the crime, and he was arrested there.

The man claimed that financial hardship had driven him to commit the offence, while his wife said that a mental illness had contributed to his illegal actions.

Latest Thailand News
Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box Crime News

Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box

8 seconds ago
Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist Thailand News

Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist

10 minutes ago
Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand

21 minutes ago
Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged Road deaths

Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged

37 minutes ago
4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya Pattaya News

4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya

49 minutes ago
Pattaya mechanic batters customer to death after row over parts Pattaya News

Pattaya mechanic batters customer to death after row over parts

59 minutes ago
Kham Chanod draws crowds for spiritual rituals and luck Thailand News

Kham Chanod draws crowds for spiritual rituals and luck

1 hour ago
Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder Pattaya News

Tyred and fired! Pattaya garage inferno erupts after fuel blunder

1 hour ago
Pickup truck crashes into expressway pillar in Nonthaburi Road deaths

Pickup truck crashes into expressway pillar in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago
Former Thai ranger punches Cambodian soldier at controversial border site Thailand News

Former Thai ranger punches Cambodian soldier at controversial border site

2 hours ago
Wave off! Phuket lifeguards issue warning after Kata beach drama Phuket News

Wave off! Phuket lifeguards issue warning after Kata beach drama

2 hours ago
Ammonia leak prompts evacuation in Chon Buri ice factory Pattaya News

Ammonia leak prompts evacuation in Chon Buri ice factory

2 hours ago
Holy scandal! Monks caught with robes down in Miss Golf romp Thailand News

Holy scandal! Monks caught with robes down in Miss Golf romp

2 hours ago
Soaked and furious! 39 Thailand provinces braced for drenching Thailand Weather Updates

Soaked and furious! 39 Thailand provinces braced for drenching

2 hours ago
Man&#8217;s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong Crime News

Man’s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong

22 hours ago
Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs Crime News

Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs

22 hours ago
Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui Crime News

Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui

23 hours ago
Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia Crime News

Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia

1 day ago
Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine Thailand News

Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine

1 day ago
Motorcyclist&#8217;s body found in canal after Bangkok accident Bangkok News

Motorcyclist’s body found in canal after Bangkok accident

1 day ago
Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam Bangkok News

Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam

1 day ago
Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order Bangkok News

Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order

1 day ago
Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya Pattaya News

Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya

1 day ago
Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days Pattaya News

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

1 day ago
Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt Pattaya News

Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
107 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x