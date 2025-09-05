Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel

A late-night confrontation on Pattaya Beach turned violent when an Indian tourist was left bleeding after being struck on the head with a high-heeled shoe during a dispute with a transgender sex worker.

The incident occurred around 3am today, September 5, on the busy beachside strip in Chon Buri province. The victim, 25 year old Suresh, an Indian national, later filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station.

According to police, the altercation began when Suresh approached a 29 year old transgender woman, who remains anonymous, and asked about the price of her services. The transwoman reportedly quoted 1,000 baht for a short service and 4,000 baht for an overnight stay. The tourist agreed to the higher price but allegedly demanded to “verify” her gender before proceeding.

Investigators said the situation escalated when the tourist touched the sex worker’s private parts. Feeling humiliated, the sex worker admitted to striking the tourist with a high-heeled shoe “two to three times,” leaving him with a bleeding head wound.

Both were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. However, the transwoman asked to use the restroom before allegedly slipping out of the building and fleeing through a back exit.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wuttinan Kongdee, the investigating officer, confirmed that officers had spoken with the victim and were preparing legal action.

“A summons will be issued for the suspect to face charges related to the assault.”

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with late-night revellers looking on as police arrived. One bystander told local reporters that arguments between tourists and sex workers were “not unusual” in the area but rarely ended in such violence.

Police said they are continuing the investigation and urged the suspect to surrender voluntarily before further legal steps are taken, reported Channel 7 News.

In a similar incident, an Indian tourist’s wild night in Pattaya ended badly after two transgender women allegedly stole nearly 41,000 baht in foreign currency.