Thief snatches Pattaya vendor’s gas cylinders in luxury car

A Pattaya street vendor reported a theft to police after a man in a luxury vehicle stole her gas tanks while she was preparing to open her stall.

A Thai woman who makes a living selling omelettes over rice faced a major setback when a thief in a high-end sedan stole her only two gas cylinders, worth more than 5,000 baht, in the early hours of yesterday, November 20.

The victim, 31 year old Juriporn Feesantiah, told reporters she had shut down her food cart as usual the night before. But when she returned at around 4am yesterday to begin setting up for the breakfast crowd, both cylinders were gone.

“I was shocked when I saw the video. He didn’t look like someone who needed to steal. Why target a small vendor like me?”

Desperate not to lose income, Juriporn borrowed money from relatives to buy new cylinders and reopen the same day. CCTV footage from nearby shops captured the audacious theft: a smartly dressed Thai man calmly pulled up beside her cart in a luxury car, loaded the tanks into the vehicle, and drove off.

The incident took place in central Pattaya and has sparked a small outcry among local vendors, many of whom say they’re already struggling with rising costs and security concerns.

Juriporn has since filed a formal complaint at Pattaya City Police Station.

Police Lieutenant Krisada Kaewphipob, deputy investigation officer, confirmed the case has been registered and assigned to detectives, who are now reviewing additional CCTV footage to track the vehicle and identify the suspect, according to The Pattaya News.

“This is not just a case of stolen property. It’s a direct attack on someone’s livelihood, and we intend to pursue it seriously.”

Officers have not yet released the make of the vehicle or any identifying details, but are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Juriporn said she hopes justice is served, not just for her sake, but for all street vendors trying to earn an honest living.