Chon Buri panties thief caught on camera in midnight raid

A man was caught on CCTV stealing women’s underwear from a rental home in Chon Buri, marking the third such incident reported at the same location.

Security cameras at a rental complex in Chon Buri’s Phan Thong district captured a man stealing women’s underwear from a drying rack in the early hours of Wednesday, October 29. This marks the third time the same residence has been targeted, prompting serious concerns from the victim and neighbours.

The theft occurred at approximately 1.20am, with CCTV footage showing the suspect calmly walking down the street before snatching undergarments hung outside a unit. After grabbing the items, he quickly fled the scene on foot.

The victim, 31 year old Nungreuthai Khlangkasem, who lives in and owns the property, reported the theft to Phanat Nikhom Police Station. She filed a formal complaint with Police Lieutenant Colonel Samart Boonrit, urging officers to catch the culprit before he strikes again.

“This is the third time it’s happened. We installed cameras after the first two incidents, and now we have a clear video of him. I’m afraid he’ll keep coming back. I just want the police to catch him quickly.”

The footage, now circulating online, shows the man’s face clearly, giving police a strong lead in their investigation. Officers have since reviewed the video and say they have a good idea of the suspect’s identity.

Police confirmed investigators are analysing evidence from the scene and surrounding CCTV footage and believe an arrest will be made soon, according to The Pattaya News.

In the meantime, residents have been warned to stay vigilant, particularly at night, and to avoid leaving personal items unattended outside. The community is also being encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

Police are treating the case seriously due to the repeated nature of the thefts and their impact on residents’ sense of safety and privacy.

As the investigation continues, officers say they are determined to put an end to the panty prowler’s crime spree before more victims are affected.