Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut

Stray dogs and strange odour spark police call in Northeast Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A decomposed body was discovered in an abandoned hut in Udon Thani after locals, disturbed by a foul smell and howling dogs, alerted the police.

The body of a 67 year old homeless man, known locally as Khamnum, was found wearing nothing but black underwear, already swarming with maggots. The discovery was made in Ban Muang community in the Mueang district yesterday, September 24.

Art, a 34 year old clothing vendor renting a nearby room, was the first to find the body.

“I followed the smell. It was strong, like something had died. Then I saw him lying there and immediately called the police. The dogs had been howling for two nights straight before that.”

Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut | News by Thaiger

Police officers and forensic investigators arrived at the scene to examine the remains. Preliminary reports suggest Khamnum had been dead for more than three days, with no visible wounds or signs of struggle.

Beside the body, officers found a partially consumed bottle of white liquor, believed to have been used by the man shortly before his death. While the cause of death is still under investigation, it is suspected that chronic substance abuse, including glue-sniffing and daily drinking, may have led to a fatal shock.

Daeng, a 60 year old local who knew the deceased, said Khamnum originally came from Nakhon Ratchasima but had chosen to live on the streets in Udon Thani. He survived by collecting recyclables and was known for his dependence on glue and alcohol.

“He had no permanent place to stay. His family asked him to come home after he got out of jail, but he refused. It’s sad, but he couldn’t kick his habits.”

Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut | News by Thaiger

According to locals, Khamnum had previously served a short prison sentence for murder but remained in the community after his release, reported KhaoSod.

Police have not treated the case as suspicious, and his body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

