Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care

Officials balance enforcement with compassion during busy North Pattaya operation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
60 1 minute read
Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya officials are proving that keeping order on the streets doesn’t mean turning a blind eye to those in need. A recent sweep at one of the city’s busiest intersections highlighted how enforcement and compassion can go hand in hand.

Yesterday, September 1, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkitjakarn directed Pattaya’s municipal enforcement team and social welfare officers to check on the homeless around North Pattaya’s main traffic junction.

During the operation, officers encountered a homeless man who appeared to be struggling with mental health issues. He was immediately assisted and transferred to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | News by Thaiger

City Hall stressed that the mission went beyond simply maintaining order and cleanliness. Officials said they are equally committed to safeguarding the well-being of all residents, including the most vulnerable.

Public reaction, however, has been mixed. While some praised the swift response, others claimed the same man was later spotted back at the intersection, often seen wearing a helmet and cycling around the area. Some speculated he may have been pretending to be an officer, while others believed he was simply trying to protect himself in traffic.

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | News by Thaiger

Many residents applauded the city’s efforts.

“The team responded quickly and handled the matter efficiently.”

Others argued that the situation underscored the broader challenges Pattaya faces when addressing homelessness and mental health problems in high-traffic tourist areas, Pattaya Mail reported.

The city has encouraged residents to continue supporting community efforts and report any concerns through Pattaya’s official hotline at 1337. Officials emphasised that public cooperation is vital in balancing safety, order, and compassion in the fast-growing resort town.

Homelessness and mental health remain pressing issues across Thailand’s tourist hubs, where booming visitor numbers often mask the struggles of locals living on the margins.

Pattaya officials say they are determined to confront these challenges with a two-pronged approach, ensuring order on the streets while also providing genuine care for those in distress.

Latest Thailand News
Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big

1 minute ago
Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care

31 minutes ago
Chon Buri boat driver smears paint on rival, beats him with crowbar | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri boat driver smears paint on rival, beats him with crowbar

49 minutes ago
Film crew blasted for rolling up Thai flag at Phuket viewpoint (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Film crew blasted for rolling up Thai flag at Phuket viewpoint (video)

58 minutes ago
Thailand eyes VAT hike to boost tax revenue by 600 billion baht | Thaiger Business News

Thailand eyes VAT hike to boost tax revenue by 600 billion baht

1 hour ago
Songkhla customs seize illegal cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and hookah | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla customs seize illegal cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and hookah

1 hour ago
Thailand and Singapore deepen education ties after 60 years | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Singapore deepen education ties after 60 years

2 hours ago
Brave Thai boy swims through flood to save stranded friends | Thaiger Thailand News

Brave Thai boy swims through flood to save stranded friends

2 hours ago
Cannabis clampdown: Thailand limits buds to 5 medical uses | Thaiger Cannabis

Cannabis clampdown: Thailand limits buds to 5 medical uses

2 hours ago
Friend’s borrowed bike spins out of control, ends in SUV collision (video) | Thaiger Road deaths

Friend’s borrowed bike spins out of control, ends in SUV collision (video)

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s Walking Street dazzles with LED, but not all impressed | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Walking Street dazzles with LED, but not all impressed

2 hours ago
Drunken drug deal turns deadly in Mae Sot as Myanmar man stabbed | Thaiger Crime News

Drunken drug deal turns deadly in Mae Sot as Myanmar man stabbed

3 hours ago
Brake failure blamed after fatal truck crash at Chon Buri toll gate | Thaiger Road deaths

Brake failure blamed after fatal truck crash at Chon Buri toll gate

3 hours ago
Tourist surge in Phuket drives revenue into the billions | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist surge in Phuket drives revenue into the billions

4 hours ago
16 Cambodian migrant workers caught hiding in sugarcane fields in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

16 Cambodian migrant workers caught hiding in sugarcane fields in Sa Kaeo

4 hours ago
Bangkok Airways plans 400-million-baht upgrade for Trat Airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways plans 400-million-baht upgrade for Trat Airport

4 hours ago
Ex-MP dances naked to fulfill vow after Paetongtarn removed | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-MP dances naked to fulfill vow after Paetongtarn removed

4 hours ago
Rare wildlife captured in Khao Laem Park highlights conservation success | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare wildlife captured in Khao Laem Park highlights conservation success

5 hours ago
Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video

5 hours ago
Jealous ex on rampage: Man stabbed in Pattaya attack | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jealous ex on rampage: Man stabbed in Pattaya attack

5 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery

5 hours ago
Rush hour horror: Motorcyclist crushed by Bangkok bus (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rush hour horror: Motorcyclist crushed by Bangkok bus (video)

5 hours ago
Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family | Thaiger Crime News

Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family

5 hours ago
Political poker: People’s Party keeps Thailand guessing on next PM | Thaiger Politics News

Political poker: People’s Party keeps Thailand guessing on next PM

6 hours ago
Pickup truck collides with cow on Phahonyothin Road, driver injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck collides with cow on Phahonyothin Road, driver injured

6 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
60 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x