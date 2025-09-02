Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care

Pattaya officials are proving that keeping order on the streets doesn’t mean turning a blind eye to those in need. A recent sweep at one of the city’s busiest intersections highlighted how enforcement and compassion can go hand in hand.

Yesterday, September 1, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkitjakarn directed Pattaya’s municipal enforcement team and social welfare officers to check on the homeless around North Pattaya’s main traffic junction.

During the operation, officers encountered a homeless man who appeared to be struggling with mental health issues. He was immediately assisted and transferred to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

City Hall stressed that the mission went beyond simply maintaining order and cleanliness. Officials said they are equally committed to safeguarding the well-being of all residents, including the most vulnerable.

Public reaction, however, has been mixed. While some praised the swift response, others claimed the same man was later spotted back at the intersection, often seen wearing a helmet and cycling around the area. Some speculated he may have been pretending to be an officer, while others believed he was simply trying to protect himself in traffic.

Many residents applauded the city’s efforts.

“The team responded quickly and handled the matter efficiently.”

Others argued that the situation underscored the broader challenges Pattaya faces when addressing homelessness and mental health problems in high-traffic tourist areas, Pattaya Mail reported.

The city has encouraged residents to continue supporting community efforts and report any concerns through Pattaya’s official hotline at 1337. Officials emphasised that public cooperation is vital in balancing safety, order, and compassion in the fast-growing resort town.

Homelessness and mental health remain pressing issues across Thailand’s tourist hubs, where booming visitor numbers often mask the struggles of locals living on the margins.

Pattaya officials say they are determined to confront these challenges with a two-pronged approach, ensuring order on the streets while also providing genuine care for those in distress.