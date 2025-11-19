Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 19, 2025, 5:29 PM
104 1 minute read
Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เพชรบุรีประจวบนิวส์

Police are investigating the death of a Thai woman whose body was discovered on Laem Kum Beach in the Thap Sakae district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Monday, November 17.

Officers from Thap Sakae Police Station were alerted at around 12.30pm after reports of a body discovered roughly 500 metres from Rocky Point Resort.

When police arrived, they found a woman believed to be between 40 and 50 years old. Her bra had lifted and her trousers were pulled down to her shins, though officers said there were no visible injuries or signs of physical assault.

Her body was taken to Thap Sakae Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, while police conducted an examination of the surrounding area.

Investigators later identified the woman as 42 year old Thitiyakorn Klaikaew, a local bank manager. According to police, she had requested leave from work, stating that she intended to visit Phra Mongkut Klao Hospital in Bangkok for follow-up treatment for depression and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Dead woman found on beach
Photo via Facebook/ เพชรบุรีประจวบนิวส์

The woman did visit the hospital and returned home to Sam Roi Yod district, before leaving in the morning on Monday. She was later found deceased on Laem Kum Beach.

CCTV footage from the area revealed Thitiyakorn arriving in a white Honda City sedan. She parked the vehicle on an empty plot of land located two to three kilometres from where her body was discovered.

Related Articles
Thai woman found dead on beach in Prachup Khiri Khan
Photo via Facebook/ เพชรบุรีประจวบนิวส์

About one kilometre from the car, police found Thitiyakorn’s bag, which contained several personal documents, including a marriage certificate.

Authorities plan to review further security camera footage and have indicated that the man named on the marriage certificate will be summoned for questioning.

At this stage, police have not confirmed whether Thitiyakorn’s death was a suicide or the result of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit

20 seconds ago
Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan

21 minutes ago
Russian arrested in Bangkok for 12 million baht investment scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian arrested in Bangkok for 12 million baht investment scam

23 minutes ago
Police rescue teenage boy from suicide attempt on Ayutthaya bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Police rescue teenage boy from suicide attempt on Ayutthaya bridge

27 minutes ago
Phuket tattoo artist says Australian client skipped 15,000 baht bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tattoo artist says Australian client skipped 15,000 baht bill

34 minutes ago
Thai budget deficit dips by 8.4% as economy stumbles on | Thaiger Business News

Thai budget deficit dips by 8.4% as economy stumbles on

50 minutes ago
Miss Teen Cambodia contestant accuses Thailand of starting war (video) | Thaiger Politics News

Miss Teen Cambodia contestant accuses Thailand of starting war (video)

1 hour ago
Central Thailand woman scammed out of nearly 1m baht online (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand woman scammed out of nearly 1m baht online (video)

2 hours ago
PM Anutin denies bending jail rules to help Thaksin | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin denies bending jail rules to help Thaksin

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes sustainable gem industry with GIT standard programmes | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pushes sustainable gem industry with GIT standard programmes

2 hours ago
Police clarify viral bribe video is from 2019, officer dismissed | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police clarify viral bribe video is from 2019, officer dismissed

2 hours ago
Bangkok Remand Prison chief axed after misconduct scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Remand Prison chief axed after misconduct scandal

2 hours ago
Lampang man filmed abusing dog with compressed air denies wrongdoing | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang man filmed abusing dog with compressed air denies wrongdoing

3 hours ago
Bangkok Bank courts the rich with no-forex travel card | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok Bank courts the rich with no-forex travel card

3 hours ago
Newborn baby girl’s body found dumped near Bangkok railway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Newborn baby girl’s body found dumped near Bangkok railway

4 hours ago
Customer accuses Michelin-starred Jay Fai of poor service, bias | Thaiger Thailand News

Customer accuses Michelin-starred Jay Fai of poor service, bias

4 hours ago
Key flight routes cancelled in Thailand, including at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Aviation News

Key flight routes cancelled in Thailand, including at Suvarnabhumi

4 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for selling cocaine at Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Nigerian man arrested for selling cocaine at Patong Hospital

5 hours ago
Aussie journalist faces Thai trial over Malaysia blog posts | Thaiger Thailand News

Aussie journalist faces Thai trial over Malaysia blog posts

6 hours ago
Flash floods swamp Patong again, traffic brought to standstill | Thaiger Phuket News

Flash floods swamp Patong again, traffic brought to standstill

6 hours ago
Chinese, Russian tourists lose cash after showing money to Pattaya scammers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese, Russian tourists lose cash after showing money to Pattaya scammers

7 hours ago
Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video)

7 hours ago
Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri

7 hours ago
Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Tugboat hits riverside homes in Nonthaburi, causes 10m baht damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Tugboat hits riverside homes in Nonthaburi, causes 10m baht damage

8 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 19, 2025, 5:29 PM
104 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.