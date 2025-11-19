Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Police are investigating the death of a Thai woman whose body was discovered on Laem Kum Beach in the Thap Sakae district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Monday, November 17.

Officers from Thap Sakae Police Station were alerted at around 12.30pm after reports of a body discovered roughly 500 metres from Rocky Point Resort.

When police arrived, they found a woman believed to be between 40 and 50 years old. Her bra had lifted and her trousers were pulled down to her shins, though officers said there were no visible injuries or signs of physical assault.

Her body was taken to Thap Sakae Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, while police conducted an examination of the surrounding area.

Investigators later identified the woman as 42 year old Thitiyakorn Klaikaew, a local bank manager. According to police, she had requested leave from work, stating that she intended to visit Phra Mongkut Klao Hospital in Bangkok for follow-up treatment for depression and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

The woman did visit the hospital and returned home to Sam Roi Yod district, before leaving in the morning on Monday. She was later found deceased on Laem Kum Beach.

CCTV footage from the area revealed Thitiyakorn arriving in a white Honda City sedan. She parked the vehicle on an empty plot of land located two to three kilometres from where her body was discovered.

About one kilometre from the car, police found Thitiyakorn’s bag, which contained several personal documents, including a marriage certificate.

Authorities plan to review further security camera footage and have indicated that the man named on the marriage certificate will be summoned for questioning.

At this stage, police have not confirmed whether Thitiyakorn’s death was a suicide or the result of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing.