Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river

Police appeal for help as identity of victim remains unknown

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal43 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Locals in Chiang Mai discovered the body of an elderly woman floating in the Ping River, prompting police to launch an investigation into her death.

Police in Chiang Mai’s Doi Tao district are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body, believed to be that of an elderly woman, found floating in the Ping River.

The grim discovery was made yesterday, September 12, by locals near Ban Aen village, Ban Aen subdistrict. Emergency responders from the Dewarit Metta Tham Chiang Mai Rescue Association, the Disaster Response Club of Amphoe Yom Thong, and Hod Rescue were called to the scene along with officers from Doi Tao Police Station.

Rescue teams recovered the body, which was found naked and face down in the water. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, officers believe the woman had been in the river for several days. Her identity has yet to be confirmed.

Police conducted a preliminary examination at the scene but were unable to determine the cause of death because of the condition of the body. The remains have since been sent to the forensic department of Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for further investigation.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. They are now working to establish whether the death was accidental, self-inflicted, or the result of foul play.

Police have issued an appeal to the public, urging families with missing elderly female relatives to come forward.

“Any information could be vital in helping us identify the woman and progress with the investigation.”

The Ping River, which runs through several northern provinces, has seen occasional discoveries of bodies over the years, often linked to accidents or drownings. However, police have not ruled out other possibilities in this case.

KhaoSod reported that locals expressed shock at the discovery, with some saying the incident has left the community unsettled. Police have increased patrols along the river while awaiting forensic results.

As the investigation continues, officers stressed the importance of public cooperation in tracing the woman’s relatives, which may provide crucial clues in solving the mystery surrounding her death.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal43 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.