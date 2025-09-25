Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch

Suspect claims poverty drove him to commit theft in southern town

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
211 1 minute read
Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of TOP News

A man was arrested in southern Thailand after snatching a tourist’s gold necklace while riding a motorbike, prompting a swift police investigation and arrest.

Sakrin “Kae” Chayapan, a 25 year old Thai man, was arrested after CCTV footage and a police investigation linked him to the daylight robbery. He later confessed, claiming financial hardship, but firmly denied any ties to gambling.

The incident took place on August 9 at the Thung Sao Road intersection in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. The tourist was sitting in a public vehicle when the suspect, riding a motorbike alone, rode up and yanked the necklace from around their neck before speeding off.

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

The theft raised concerns among locals and visitors about tourist safety in the popular southern city.

Hat Yai Police Station has launched a full-scale investigation. Under the command of Police Colonel Thammarat Phetnongchum, alongside Pol. Col. Anuwat Ritchichai and Pol. Col. Suraphat Artsa-at, officers combed through CCTV footage to track the suspect’s escape route.

Their efforts paid off when the Songkhla Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for Sakrin. Yesterday, September 24, officers traced him to his mother’s home in Thung Wa district, Satun province, where he was arrested while exiting the bathroom.

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

During questioning, Sakrin admitted to the crime. He told police he had been unemployed for over a month and struggled to pay for essentials. After the robbery, he sold the necklace, reportedly made of Malaysian gold, for just over 20,000 baht, reported KhaoSod.

“I used the money to pay off my motorbike and rent. My family had no idea. I told them I found the necklace. I didn’t spend any of it on gambling.”

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | News by Thaiger

Sakrin remains in police custody and is facing legal proceedings under Thai law.

The case has put a spotlight on crime targetting tourists in the region, with officials under pressure to ensure visitor safety remains a top priority.

Latest Thailand News
Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse | Thaiger Business News

Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse

10 minutes ago
50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road

16 minutes ago
Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10 | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10

41 minutes ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket

51 minutes ago
Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | Thaiger South Thailand News

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch

1 hour ago
Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut | Thaiger Crime News

Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut

1 hour ago
Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos

2 hours ago
Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify

4 hours ago
10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand

16 hours ago
Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave

17 hours ago
Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure

17 hours ago
Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel

18 hours ago
China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid | Thaiger Phuket News

China donates rescue boat to strengthen Phuket disaster aid

18 hours ago
Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow | Thaiger Education

Thai youth shaping a greener future through innovation through the project Wonder Lab: Youth for a Greener Tomorrow

18 hours ago
Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water

18 hours ago
Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai pushes charter change to cut Senate’s power

19 hours ago
Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago | Thaiger Bangkok News

Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago

19 hours ago
Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand rolls out stricter ride-hailing rules from October

19 hours ago
Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man confesses to killing son-in-law for raping his granddaughter

20 hours ago
Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip

20 hours ago
Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours&#8217; doors in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours’ doors in Bangkok condo

20 hours ago
Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Anutin launches inquiry after Bangkok sinkhole causes shutdowns (video)

21 hours ago
Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bus driver found dead beside parked vehicle in Chachoengsao

21 hours ago
3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 call centre scammers arrested in Bangkok with 1,000 Yaba pills

21 hours ago
Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways bags 5-star award for eco-friendly flights

21 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
211 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.