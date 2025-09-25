Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch

A man was arrested in southern Thailand after snatching a tourist’s gold necklace while riding a motorbike, prompting a swift police investigation and arrest.

Sakrin “Kae” Chayapan, a 25 year old Thai man, was arrested after CCTV footage and a police investigation linked him to the daylight robbery. He later confessed, claiming financial hardship, but firmly denied any ties to gambling.

The incident took place on August 9 at the Thung Sao Road intersection in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. The tourist was sitting in a public vehicle when the suspect, riding a motorbike alone, rode up and yanked the necklace from around their neck before speeding off.

The theft raised concerns among locals and visitors about tourist safety in the popular southern city.

Hat Yai Police Station has launched a full-scale investigation. Under the command of Police Colonel Thammarat Phetnongchum, alongside Pol. Col. Anuwat Ritchichai and Pol. Col. Suraphat Artsa-at, officers combed through CCTV footage to track the suspect’s escape route.

Their efforts paid off when the Songkhla Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for Sakrin. Yesterday, September 24, officers traced him to his mother’s home in Thung Wa district, Satun province, where he was arrested while exiting the bathroom.

During questioning, Sakrin admitted to the crime. He told police he had been unemployed for over a month and struggled to pay for essentials. After the robbery, he sold the necklace, reportedly made of Malaysian gold, for just over 20,000 baht, reported KhaoSod.

“I used the money to pay off my motorbike and rent. My family had no idea. I told them I found the necklace. I didn’t spend any of it on gambling.”

Sakrin remains in police custody and is facing legal proceedings under Thai law.

The case has put a spotlight on crime targetting tourists in the region, with officials under pressure to ensure visitor safety remains a top priority.