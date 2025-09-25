Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos

Emergency river route launched to ease travel amid road disruption

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, September 25, 2025

Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

A free boat service has been launched in Bangkok to help commuters affected by severe traffic disruptions caused by a sudden road collapse near a hospital.

The Marine Department has deployed one of its patrol boats, Jao Tha 214, to ferry passengers for free between Thewet Pier and Kiakkai Pier. The emergency water transport service aims to alleviate severe traffic disruption caused by the collapse, which has forced road closures in the area.

The department confirmed that the free shuttle service runs daily from 12.30pm to 6pm and will continue until the situation improves. The vessel, usually tasked with patrolling the Chao Phraya River, is now a temporary saviour for office workers, residents, and students caught in the gridlock.

To further ease congestion, the department is also teaming up with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide connecting bus services, ensuring smoother transitions for commuters.

Pictures courtesy of Matichon

But the cavalry doesn’t stop there.

Thai Smile Boat, a private electric boat operator, has jumped into action as well. The company has added a new stop at Navamindra Maha Witthayalai Pier, located behind Vajira Hospital, along its purple line route.

“The Marine Department reached out to us, and we responded immediately,” said Kulpornpath Wongmajarapinya, CEO of Thai Smile Group. “We’re trying to offer more options for those affected by the collapse.”

Starting today, September 25, Thai Smile Boat’s electric boats will call at the new pier every 15 minutes during peak hours. The service will operate from 6am to 5pm daily and is expected to carry thousands of passengers through one of the city’s busiest commuter corridors.

Uniformed staff will also be stationed at the pier to assist travellers, many of whom have been left scrambling for alternative routes into central Bangkok and the Phra Nakhon area, reported The Nation.

The emergency road collapse near Vajira Hospital has caused widespread concern, with residents calling for quicker action to stabilise the area. Until then, Bangkokians are advised to take to the river.

