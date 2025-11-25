American man dies from severe arm cut in Krabi resort

A 45 year old American man was found dead in his resort room in Krabi yesterday, November 24, with a severe cut to his arm that police believe caused fatal blood loss.

Officers from Ao Nang Police Station were alerted by resort staff and arrived at the accommodation in Ao Thalane, Mueang district, to find the man, Thomas, deceased in his room. Given the wound on his arm, which severed a major artery, police estimated he had been dead for at least eight hours before he was discovered.

A broken glass was found near the body and is suspected to have caused the injury. Police said there were no signs of a struggle, no evidence of theft, and all of Thomas’s belongings, including his laptop, phone, documents and luggage, were untouched.

The resort owner told police that Thomas travelled alone and checked in on November 13. She added that he had been struggling with depression. A witness reported seeing him leave the property to drink alone before returning to his room around midnight.

The owner instructed an employee to wake Thomas for lunch at noon, but he did not respond. The staff member noticed the door was unlocked, informed the owner, and decided to enter the room, where they discovered his body.

Police believe Thomas may have accidentally cut himself while handling the glass, but investigators sent his body to the hospital for a full autopsy before confirming the cause of death.

Officers will coordinate with the American embassy to notify his family and arrange the necessary procedures to repatriate his body.

