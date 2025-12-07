Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested

Last week, on December 1, police from Khanna Yao station received a report from 58 year old Saiyon (surname withheld), who requested an investigation at a flat in the Eua Arthorn Koobon 27 building in Tha Raeng, Bang Khen district, Bangkok. This was part of a complex Bangkok incident that drew significant attention.

Upon arrival, Saiyon informed the police that he had been unable to contact his daughter for approximately two weeks. He discovered that she had been staying with her boyfriend, 34 year old Thanathan (surname withheld), in the mentioned flat.

Saiyon knocked on the door but received no response, and a neighbour mentioned a foul smell emanating from the room. Fearing for his daughter’s safety, he contacted the police for assistance.

When the police arrived, they called for Thanathan. After he opened the door, he was taken into custody. Inside, officers found the body of Saiyon’s daughter, Irin (surname withheld), lying in the bedroom covered with a blanket.

Thanathan confessed to assaulting Irin on November 16, resulting in her death. He stayed with the body until the police arrived.

The suspect was detained and will face legal proceedings. The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death before further actions are taken.

The incident follows a similar case handled by Samsen Police Station, where officers were alerted after a young woman was found dead inside a rented room in Bangkok. In that case, her boyfriend disappeared shortly after the discovery, prompting further investigation and public concern.

Another comparable case was handled by Hua Mark Police Station, where officers investigated the death of a young woman who fell from a condominium following a reported dispute with her boyfriend. The man was later questioned by police as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to a report by Khaosod, police are continuing their investigation, reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and coordinating with forensic teams to establish a complete timeline of events connected to the case.