What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 5 to 7)

Your guide to the best gigs, markets, and pop-ups in Bangkok this first weekend of September 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025
69 5 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 5 to 7) | Thaiger
Tay Flea Market and Puppy Soundbath. Image via เท Flea Market (left) / The Pawse Club (right)

The first weekend of September is going to be anything but quiet in Bangkok. From a Japanese rock band shaking up Siam Square to a zine fair and a sound bath with puppies, our beloved city is serving a line-up that swings from loud to low-key.

So, if your calendar looks empty, consider this your cheat sheet. Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 5 to 7)

If you’re planning to attend a music festival, see our list of upcoming music festivals in Thailand for 2025.

Event (click to jump to section) Date & Time Location Price
[Alexandros] PROVOKE Asia Tour 2025 Friday, September 5, 7pm Lido Connect Hall 2 From 2,500 baht
Tay Flea Market Friday, September 5 to Sunday, September 7, 11am to 9.30pm Lido Connect Siam Free entry
Mahabharata: 18 Days, Dusk of an Era Saturday, September 6, 6pm Thailand Cultural Centre From 2,000 baht
Bangkok Community Radio Fundraiser Saturday, September 6, 10am Bangkok Community Radio Studio From 300 baht (includes donation)
Pubpeab Zine Fair Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, 11am to 6pm GalileOasis Free entry
Soundbath with Puppies Sunday, September 7, 10.15am & 12.15pm People of Ari Glass Box Not specified
Andy Ricker Pop Up Sunday, September 7, 6pm or 8.30pm Chop Chop Cookshop 2,500++ baht (food only)
Iconic Craft Coffee Expo 2025 Until Sunday, September 7 ICONSIAM Free entry

[Alexandros] PROVOKE Asia tour 2025 at Lido Connect Hall 2

[Alexandros] PROVOKE Asia tour 2025
[Alexandros] PROVOKE Asia tour 2025. Image via Ticketmelon.com
Date & Time: Friday, September 5, 7pm

Location: Lido Connect Hall 2

Price: Start from 2,500 baht (regular ticket)

Japan’s [Alexandros] are coming to Bangkok for their PROVOKE Asia Tour. The four-piece has a knack for bending genres, slipping from shoegaze haze into punk grit before hittingg moments of fragile beauty. Led by Yohei Kawakami, their sound takes the swagger of Britrock and filters it through Tokyo’s edge.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

There are plenty other international acts you can look forward to this September. Check out our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Tay Flea Market at Lido Connect

Tay Flea Market Bangkok
Tay Flea Market. Image via เท Flea Market

Date & Time: Friday, September 5 to Sunday, September 7, 11am to 9.30pm

Location: Lido Connect Siam

Price: Free entry

For a dose of 90s nostalgia, head over to Tay Flea Market. Band tees, Carhartt jackets, and worn-in Levi’s are piled high, waiting for you to give them a new story. The hunt is half the fun: maybe you’ll score a Harley tee for pocket change or stumble across a camera you didn’t know you needed.

Curated by Hia Jump, the fair combines fashion, gadgets, interiors, and art into one sprawling market. It’s free to enter, but don’t dawdle because, here, it’s always first to spot, first to claim.

Mahabharata: 18 Days, Dusk of an Era at Thailand Cultural Centre

Mahabharata in Bangkok
Mahabharata. Image via bangkokfestivals.com

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 6pm

Location: Thailand Cultural Centre

Price: From 2,000 baht

Bangkok is getting a dose of epic drama this weekend with a huge stage version of the Mahabharata. Over fifty performers bring to life the clash between the Pandavas and Kauravas, a family feud that spirals into a war lasting eighteen days. With Krishna as Arjuna’s guide, the story moves beyond blood and power into questions of truth, morality, and the human spirit.

Tickets are available via Thaiticketmajor.

Bangkok Community Radio Fundraiser

BCR Fundraiser at Bangkok Community Radio
BCR Fundraiser. Image via Bangkok Community Radio

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 10am

Location: Bangkok Community Radio Studio

Price: From 300 baht (ticket includes donation)

Bangkok Community Radio is throwing a fundraiser to keep its airwaves alive, with an all-day line-up that moves from Kelly K to Bestrip, Chonly B2B Strayu and Gayath. In addition to the music, there are coffe party, raffle prizes, and plenty of chances to meet the people behind the decks. Evey baht raised helps cover rent, equimpent, and the cost of running a free platform for Bangkok’s independent voices.

You can make your donation via Megatix.

Pubpeab Zine Fair at GalileOasis

Pubpeab Zine Fair at GalileOasis Bangkok
Pubpeab Zine Fair. Image via GalileOasis

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, 11am to 6pm

Location: GalileOasis

Price: Free entry

Pubpeab Zine Fair, organised by GalileOasis with Tum of Wuthipo Designs, brings together writers, illustrators, and collectors who live for paper and ink. You’ll find zones stitched, folded, and filled with ideas that don’t fit the mainstream, alongside conversations about design, stories, and self-publishing. If you’ve ever wanted to swap, make or simply celebrate zines, this fair is where you’ll want to spend the weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GalileOasis (@galileoasis)

Soundbath with Puppies at People of Ari Glass Box

Soundbath with Puppies at People of Ari Glass Box Bangkok
Soundbath with Puppies at People of Ari Glass Box. Image via The Pawse Club

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 10.15 and 12.15

Location: People of Ari Glass Box

Are you looking for something relaxing this weekend? How about sinking into a sound bath while samoyeds and huskies pad around the room?

Tibetan bowls hum, a wet nose nudges your knee, and suddenly meditation feels less serious and a lot more joyful. The Pawse Club calls it a puppy sound bath, and this round is happening of People of Ari Glass Box. Call it chaos or call it genious, but you’ll probably walk out feeling lighter and a little more loved.

Andy Ricker Pop Up at Chop Chop Cookshop

Andy Ricker Pop Up at Chop Chop Cookshop Bangkok
Andy Ricker Pop Up. Image via Chop Chop Cookshop

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 6pm or 8.30pm

Location: Chop Chop Cookshop

Price: 2,500++ baht (food only)

Chef Andy Ricket is in town and will be taking over the kitchen at Chop Chop Cookshop with dishes that made his restaurant Pok Pok a cult favourite. On the menu are Ike’s famous fish saunce wings, Northern Thai specialities, and a sweet finish with Pok Pok affogato, a mix of condensed milk ice cream and espresso with patongko. Drinks come courtesy of Beervana (150++ baht) alongside cocktails by Dandy Whisky and Saneha (320++ baht).

Iconic Craft Coffee Expo 2025 at ICONSIAM

Iconic Craft Coffee Expo 2025 at ICONSIAM Bangkok
Iconic Craft Coffee Expo 2025. Image via ICONSIAM

Date & Time: Until Sunday, September 7

Location: ICONSIAM

Price: Free entry

If coffee is your love language, ICONSIAM is where you need to be this weekend. You can expect over a hundred cafés under one roof, pouring more than a thousand brews made from rare beans and bold ideas.

Champion baristas will be competing right in front of you and workshops open the door to coffee rituals from around the world. Plus, you’ll get to see big international names and Thailand’s own coffee heroes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

And that’s just the start of September in Bangkok for you. No matter where you choose to go, be sure to have a lot of fun. Nothing sparks your interest? The weekend is also a great time to try as many bakeries in Bangkok as you can!

Friday, September 5, 2025
69 5 minutes read

