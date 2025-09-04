Chon Buri community market boosts local economy and spirit

A vibrant community market was set up in front of the Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) meeting hall, in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, offering locals a platform to sell goods such as fresh produce, traditional sweets, and crafts, boosting the local economy and community ties.

On Tuesday, September 2, the market attracted a vibrant crowd, with both residents and vendors displaying a diverse range of products, from fresh garden vegetables and traditional Thai sweets to locally crafted items and processed goods. The Jatujak Community Market is held on the first Tuesday of each month.

Jamnian Kheetipakoon, the head of Khao Mai Kaew SAO, explained that the community market initiative is part of an ongoing effort to provide residents with a platform to sell their products.

“The market aims to lower household expenses, stimulate grassroots economic growth, and strengthen the bonds among community members.”

The community market has proven to be an effective means of supporting local businesses, particularly for small-scale vendors. By providing a space for these sellers to reach a broader customer base, the market also contributes to the area’s economic vitality, helping to boost the local economy.

As the market grows, it serves as both a practical and social space where people can gather and support one another.

Looking ahead, the Khao Mai Kaew SAO has ambitious plans to develop the market into a creative economic hub for the subdistrict. Future initiatives include expanding the variety of goods offered, encouraging the formation of occupational groups, and enhancing the quality of local products to meet higher standards, reported The Pattaya News.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable income for our residents while promoting local craftsmanship and goods.”

By turning the Jatujak Community Market into a thriving centre for creativity and commerce, the Khao Mai Kaew SAO aims to ensure long-term prosperity for its residents. The continued success of the market is seen as a step towards building a more resilient and economically independent community.