What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 19 to 21)

Your group chat finally agrees on plans and Bangkok actually delivers. This weekend leans loud, playful and very walkable, with the city doing what it does best right now: turning everyday spaces into places you want to linger.

You might end up standing in a crowd watching street performers in Siam Square, sitting on the grass with music drifting through a park, or walking through old town as the lights come on. Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this December weekend.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 19 to 21)

Event (click to jump to section) Date & Time Location Highlight PMCU Siam Street World Stage 2025 December 19 to 21, midday to late evening Siam Square Siam Square turns into an open playground of street performances, games and crowd stopping shows that you can wander through without a plan. Beatforest Park Edition December 20, afternoon into early evening Benchakitti Forest Park A laid back park hang with live music, space to sit and roam, and a small plant giveaway that rewards anyone who shows up early. The Matcha Party December 20, late morning to afternoon Vilah Creative Social Space, KROMO Bangkok Boozy matcha drinks, light bites and DJs make this an easy daytime session for anyone who likes their caffeine with a little fun. Awakening Bangkok 2025 Until December 21, evenings Phra Nakhon The old town lights up after dark with glowing art installations that turn a simple evening walk into something worth slowing down for. Where Hidden Grooves Spin December 20 and 21, afternoon to night Format BKK Ari A relaxed vinyl focused open house with DJs, live music and plenty of time to dig through records and chat with fellow music lovers.

PMCU Siam Street World Stage 2025 at Siam Square

Date & Time: Friday, December 19 to Sunday, December 21, 12pm to 10pm

Location: Siam Square

Price: Free

Siam Square turns into a big open playground this weekend, packed with street shows that stop you mid walk. Performers from around the world take over the streets with high energy acts, bold stunts and moments that make crowds gather fast. One minute you are watching acrobatics and juggling, the next you are joining a life sized board game right in the middle of the square. Everything feels easy and open, with people drifting between performances, taking photos and hanging out. You do not need tickets or plans, just show up and see what catches your eye.

Beatforest Park Edition at Benchakitti Forest Park

Date & Time: Saturday, December 20, 3.30pm

Location: Near Dog Park entrance, Benchakitti Park

Price: Free

This Saturday is shaping up nicely if you feel like slowing things down outdoors. Music in the Park keeps it easy with an afternoon that lets you sit, sprawl or wander while the sound rolls by. Krit Morton opens things gently, ROM ROM lifts the mood, and Suburb Sound carries it into early evening without rushing anyone along. There is a small plant giveaway at the start, which feels sweet and very on brand for a park hang. Only a limited number are up for grabs, so turning up early helps.

The Matcha Party at KROMO Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, December 20, 11.30am to 4pm

Location: Vilah Creative Social Space, 10th Floor, KROMO Bangkok

Price: 499 baht per person (includes one drink)

Matcha people, you’re going to like this one. This afternoon hang is built around boozy matcha pours made with AVANTCHA and Bacardi, plus extra drinks from AYA to keep the cups full. There are matcha flavoured bites to snack on while LOM and Blu Mari handle the music and keep things light and bouncy. For anyone running on low battery, quick IV drips from PrimeCare Clinic are also part of the set up.

Awakening Bangkok 2025 across Phra Nakhon

Date & Time: Until Sunday, December 21, 6pm to 11pm

Location: Phra Nakhon

Price: Free

Awakening Bangkok turns the old town into an evening walk worth taking slowly. Once the sun drops, light and digital artworks start glowing against historic buildings across Phra Nakhon, from familiar streets to areas you might not wander through on a normal night. This year plays with the idea of love in all its forms, so every installation feels a little different, sometimes gentle, sometimes playful.

Where Hidden Grooves Spin at Format BKK Ari

Date & Time: Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21, 2pm to 9pm

Location: Format BKK Ari

Price: Free entry – Register before you go

This weekend at Format BKK in Ari is made for anyone who likes records, good sound and hanging out without rushing. The space turns into a relaxed open house where you can dig through vinyl, listen to DJs spinning all afternoon and chat about gear with people who actually care about it. A few well known names are bringing turntables and audio kit to play with, so you can test things properly instead of guessing online. Live music adds to the mix too, with sets from T bone and Door Plant that keep things feeling warm.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to step out and see what’s going on, this weekend gives you a few good ones. Bring a friend, keep your phone away for a bit, and let the city do its thing. You’ll probably end up staying out longer than you thought.