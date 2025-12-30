The best concerts in Bangkok you can’t miss in 2026 (so far)

Here are the biggest concerts coming to Bangkok, from arena rock and emo legends to intimate hip hop and R&B nights

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: December 31, 2025, 1:09 AM
50 3 minutes read
The best concerts in Bangkok you can’t miss in 2026 (so far) | Thaiger
Givēon. Image via ivenationtero.co.th

2026 is already shaping up to be a strong year for live music in Bangkok. From global arena acts to artists choosing smaller rooms for one-off nights, the city’s concert calendar is stacked. Below, we’ve rounded up the biggest and most talked-about concerts happening in Bangkok throughout 2026 (so far), with all the key details you need to lock in your nights out early.

January

Tyga

SALONE INVITES: Tyga live in Bangkok
SALONE INVITES: Tyga live in Bangkok. Image via Salone Di Vita

Date: January 2, 2026

Location: Salone Di Vita

Get your tickets for Tyga

Tyga hits Bangkok this January with a one-night show at SALONE DI VITA in Ekamai. It’s an intimate setup that suits his slick, high-energy sound, with tracks like Rack City and Taste guaranteed to turn the place into a proper late-night party. A quick heads-up on entry. There are no tickets for this show. Access is strictly via table reservations only, and spots are limited. If you want to be there, booking early is the only way.

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice concert in Bangkok 2026 poster
Wolf Alice in Bangkok. Image via Megatix

Date: January 11, 2026

Location: Ambience Space Bangkok

Related Articles

Get your tickets for Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice are finally back in Bangkok, and it’s been a long wait. The last time they played here was in 2018, and a lot has happened since then. New albums, a Mercury Prize, and a reputation for being very, very good live. This January, they’re taking over Ambience Space for a one-night show that should swing between soft, emotional moments and full-on rock chaos. If you’ve ever shouted along to Moaning Lisa Smile or teared up during Don’t Delete the Kisses, you know the deal.

February

Givēon

Dear Beloved, The Tour, concert in Bangkok 2026
Dear Beloved, The Tour. Image via giveonofficial.com

Date: February 2, 2026

Location: UOB LIVE

Get your tickets for Givēon

If you’ve ever cried a little too hard to Heartbreak Anniversary, this one’s for you. Givēon finally has his first Bangkok show, landing at UOB LIVE this February, right in time for peak Valentine feelings. His deep voice and slow-burn songs hit differently live, especially tracks like Twenties and Rather Be, which feel made for a big room and a quiet moment with your thoughts. He’s said this tour is built for the stage, with a full band and rich live sound. Tickets are already on sale via Thai Ticket Major, so don’t wait too long.

ONE OK ROCK

ONE OK ROCK Detox Asia Tour 2026 is a concert coming to Bangkok
ONE OK ROCK Detox Asia Tour 2026. Image via oneokrock.com/

Date: February 21, 2026

Location: IMPACT Arena

Get your tickets for ONE OK ROCK

ONE OK ROCK are set for a huge night in Bangkok this February, opening their DETOX Asia Tour at Impact Arena. Thai fans have followed this band for years, from smaller halls to full arena shows, and the energy has only grown each time. Expect powerful vocals, big hooks, and the kind of crowd that sings every word without being asked. This show also marks the first chance to hear songs from their latest album DETOX played live in Bangkok.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ONE OK ROCK (@oneokrockofficial)

March

Central Cee

Central Cee concert in Bangkok 2026 poster
Central Cee in Bangkok. Image via UOB Live

Date: March 20, 2026

Location: UOB LIVE

Get your tickets for Central Cee

Central Cee is bringing his Can’t Rush Greatness world tour to Bangkok, and this one’s going to be loud. The UK rap star hits UOB LIVE this March, marking his first full solo show in Thailand. If you caught him at Rolling Loud before, this is a different beast. Bigger production, longer set, and all the tracks you already know by heart.

November

My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance Southeast Asia Tour, a concert coming to Bangkok 2026
My Chemical Romance Southeast Asia Tour. Image via Megatix

Date: November 17, 2026

Location: IMPACT Challenger Hall

Get your tickets for My Chemical Romance

If you grew up screaming along to The Black Parade, this one’s big. My Chemical Romance are finally coming back to Southeast Asia, and Bangkok is on the list. The show was first set for April, but it’s now been moved to November 17, which honestly gives everyone more time to get ready. This is their first time playing in the region in years, and the Bangkok stop feels extra special. Expect a packed hall, loud singalongs, and plenty of old favourites, with a few newer tracks thrown in. Bangkok, get your black eyeliner ready.

A quick glance at the concerts coming to Bangkok in 2026 (so far)

Artist Date Location
Tyga January 2, 2026 Salone Di Vita
Wolf Alice January 11, 2026 Ambience Space Bangkok
Givēon February 2, 2026 UOB LIVE
ONE OK ROCK February 21, 2026 IMPACT Arena
Central Cee March 20, 2026 UOB LIVE
My Chemical Romance November 17, 2026 IMPACT Challenger Hall

And this is only the start. More tours and surprise announcements are still to come, but these shows already make 2026 look very busy for live music fans in Bangkok. If there’s one lesson here, it’s that you shouldn’t wait too long. Some of these nights will sell fast, and a few of them will be talked about for years after the lights come up.

Latest Thailand News
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

8 hours ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

9 hours ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

9 hours ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

10 hours ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

10 hours ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

11 hours ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

11 hours ago
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

11 hours ago
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

12 hours ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

13 hours ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

13 hours ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

14 hours ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

14 hours ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

14 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

15 hours ago
The best New Year&#8217;s eve dinners around Thailand | Thaiger Things To Do

The best New Year’s eve dinners around Thailand

15 hours ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

15 hours ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

15 hours ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

1 day ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

1 day ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

1 day ago
Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thawiphop returns to restore public trust as People’s Party faces candidate crisis

1 day ago
2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed? | Thaiger Finance

2026 New Year Bank Holiday: Which Branches are Open or Closed?

1 day ago
Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man attacked by Pattaya transwomen allegedly over unpaid sex service

1 day ago
EventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: December 31, 2025, 1:09 AM
50 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia