The best concerts in Bangkok you can’t miss in 2026 (so far)

2026 is already shaping up to be a strong year for live music in Bangkok. From global arena acts to artists choosing smaller rooms for one-off nights, the city’s concert calendar is stacked. Below, we’ve rounded up the biggest and most talked-about concerts happening in Bangkok throughout 2026 (so far), with all the key details you need to lock in your nights out early.

January

Tyga

Date: January 2, 2026

Location: Salone Di Vita

Get your tickets for Tyga

Tyga hits Bangkok this January with a one-night show at SALONE DI VITA in Ekamai. It’s an intimate setup that suits his slick, high-energy sound, with tracks like Rack City and Taste guaranteed to turn the place into a proper late-night party. A quick heads-up on entry. There are no tickets for this show. Access is strictly via table reservations only, and spots are limited. If you want to be there, booking early is the only way.

Wolf Alice

Date: January 11, 2026

Location: Ambience Space Bangkok

Get your tickets for Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice are finally back in Bangkok, and it’s been a long wait. The last time they played here was in 2018, and a lot has happened since then. New albums, a Mercury Prize, and a reputation for being very, very good live. This January, they’re taking over Ambience Space for a one-night show that should swing between soft, emotional moments and full-on rock chaos. If you’ve ever shouted along to Moaning Lisa Smile or teared up during Don’t Delete the Kisses, you know the deal.

February

Givēon

Date: February 2, 2026

Location: UOB LIVE

Get your tickets for Givēon

If you’ve ever cried a little too hard to Heartbreak Anniversary, this one’s for you. Givēon finally has his first Bangkok show, landing at UOB LIVE this February, right in time for peak Valentine feelings. His deep voice and slow-burn songs hit differently live, especially tracks like Twenties and Rather Be, which feel made for a big room and a quiet moment with your thoughts. He’s said this tour is built for the stage, with a full band and rich live sound. Tickets are already on sale via Thai Ticket Major, so don’t wait too long.

ONE OK ROCK

Date: February 21, 2026

Location: IMPACT Arena

Get your tickets for ONE OK ROCK

ONE OK ROCK are set for a huge night in Bangkok this February, opening their DETOX Asia Tour at Impact Arena. Thai fans have followed this band for years, from smaller halls to full arena shows, and the energy has only grown each time. Expect powerful vocals, big hooks, and the kind of crowd that sings every word without being asked. This show also marks the first chance to hear songs from their latest album DETOX played live in Bangkok.

March

Central Cee

Date: March 20, 2026

Location: UOB LIVE

Get your tickets for Central Cee

Central Cee is bringing his Can’t Rush Greatness world tour to Bangkok, and this one’s going to be loud. The UK rap star hits UOB LIVE this March, marking his first full solo show in Thailand. If you caught him at Rolling Loud before, this is a different beast. Bigger production, longer set, and all the tracks you already know by heart.

November

My Chemical Romance

Date: November 17, 2026

Location: IMPACT Challenger Hall

Get your tickets for My Chemical Romance

If you grew up screaming along to The Black Parade, this one’s big. My Chemical Romance are finally coming back to Southeast Asia, and Bangkok is on the list. The show was first set for April, but it’s now been moved to November 17, which honestly gives everyone more time to get ready. This is their first time playing in the region in years, and the Bangkok stop feels extra special. Expect a packed hall, loud singalongs, and plenty of old favourites, with a few newer tracks thrown in. Bangkok, get your black eyeliner ready.

A quick glance at the concerts coming to Bangkok in 2026 (so far)

Artist Date Location Tyga January 2, 2026 Salone Di Vita Wolf Alice January 11, 2026 Ambience Space Bangkok Givēon February 2, 2026 UOB LIVE ONE OK ROCK February 21, 2026 IMPACT Arena Central Cee March 20, 2026 UOB LIVE My Chemical Romance November 17, 2026 IMPACT Challenger Hall

And this is only the start. More tours and surprise announcements are still to come, but these shows already make 2026 look very busy for live music fans in Bangkok. If there’s one lesson here, it’s that you shouldn’t wait too long. Some of these nights will sell fast, and a few of them will be talked about for years after the lights come up.