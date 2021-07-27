Best of
The Best Bakeries in Bangkok with Delivery
There are endless bakeries in Bangkok, with more popping up every day. Thus, deliberating which bakery to visit can be a tiresome affair, especially with the abundance of choice. This is why we’ve created a list of the 5 best spots in Bangkok to help you in your search. From freshly baked bread, artistic pastries, to sweet and savoury bites; one of these bakeries is sure to suit your mood and appetite. Best of all, with the convenience of food delivery, you can enjoy these delicacies in the comfort of your own home.
Top 5 Bakeries in Bangkok
1. Holey Artisan Bakery Bangkok
Holey Artisan Bakery serves a selection of baked goods, including bread, pastries and cakes. These are all made using authentic recipes, in turn providing the best flavours. Furthermore, they prepare, sell and display all of their goods daily, to ensure freshness and quality. We recommend their Super Sourdough (200 Baht) for a tangy taste, chewy texture and crisp crust.
Aside from bread, their sweet treats are just as appetising. We love the New York Cheesecake (200 Baht) and the Triple Chocolate Brownie (120 Baht) for something rich and creamy. Moreover, a range of salads, sandwiches and breakfast meals are available as well; the Cubano Pressed Panini (350 Baht) is perfect for lunch, with porchetta, bacon, ham, cheddar and jalapeños. With so much choice, the Holey Artisan Bakery is the bakery to beat.
To order food delivery from Holey Artisan Bakery, find them on Foodpanda.
Opening hours: Daily, 7:00 – 19:00.
Address: 245 12 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
2. Landhaus Bakery Bangkok
With a name translating to “farmhouse” in German, Landhaus flaunts itself as such. Its interior is rustic and minimal; featuring concert flooring, natural wood accents and a large table covered in freshly baked goods.
They offer hearty loaves of seeded and whole grain bread that they bake in a traditional wood-fired oven. Some stand-outs here are the buttery and fluffy Brioche Zopf (230 Baht) and the hand-made Florianer Rye Bread (130 Baht), suitable for vegans diets. In addition, their pastries range from Danishes, Brezel’s, Croissants to Strudel – in particular, the Caramel Walnut Danish (60 Baht) is a must-try. Finally, their brunch options, like their Farmers Style Breakfast (160 Baht) and Pork Loin Sandwich (175 Baht) are affordable and nourishing.
Food deliveries are available by ordering directly from their website.
Opening hours: Closed Monday. The rest of the week they are open from 7:00 – 19:00.
Address: 18 Soi Phahonyothin 5, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400.
3. Konnichipan Bakery Bangkok
Founded by a Japanese chef, Konnichipan is a quaint bakery and one of the cheapest on our list. However, despite its low prices, the bakery does not skimp on quality.
The venue is lined with a variety of bread, pastries and other confections ranging from 101-250 Baht. Whilst each pack a punch, the Danish Choux Cream Croissant (32 Baht) is one of their signatures, along with their Mango Creamcheese Brioche (37 Baht). Moreover, for something more savoury, the Parmesan Potatoes (32 Baht) is a delicious option. Enjoy these with a hot cup of coffee or if you’re visiting on a hot day, opt for one of their iced drinks instead.
To deliver, find them on Grab Bike and LineMan.
Opening hours: Daily, 7:30 – 19:00. bakery Bangkok
Address: 183 Chakrabongse Rd, Talat Yot, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200.
4. Brioche from Heaven
As the name suggests, Brioche from Heaven specialises in Brioches that they offer in multiple flavours. Their top-selling cinnamon brioche (160 Baht), doused in caramel and topped with walnuts is light yet complex; but they also make Brioche’s plain or with coconut, butterscotch macadamia, Nutella, peanut butter and more. Alternatively, they offer pastries such as scones, danishes and croissants; of these, guests go crazy over Chef Gai’s Yuzu Tart (120 Baht).
Find them on GrabFood and Lalamove for food deliveries.
Opening hours: Daily, 9:30 – 19:00.
Address: 156, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.
5. Kler Bakery
At Kler Bakery, you’ll find a creative fusion of French-style bread with a Thai twist. They have a variety of fillings from sweet to savoury, but the Yellow Crab Curry (85 Baht) and Chicken Sweet Basil (50 Baht) are some of their highlights. Each loaf is generously stuffed and their bread is soft and mellow, making every bite mouth-wateringly good.
They are available for takeaway on LineMan and their Facebook page.
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00. bakery Bangkok
Address: 337 Maha Chai Rd, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200.
