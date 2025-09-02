Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, why should you choose Class Bespoke Tailor?

It is without question that finding your best tailor in Bangkok isn’t an easy choice. With hundreds of options across the city, how do you know which one truly delivers on quality, fit, and service? Luckily, we’ve made that choice easy for you. If you’re searching for a tailor who has all the qualities, Class Bespoke Tailor stands out as one of the best tailor shops Bangkok has to offer.

With over 20 years of experience and two locations in Sukhumvit 49/4 and Thonglor Soi 4, Class Bespoke Tailor has become a go-to destination for anyone looking for affordable luxury.

Island roots to Bangkok’s tailoring elite

The story of Class Bespoke Tailor began on Koh Samui, where a small family-run shop catered to everyone, no matter their budget. Their dedication to personal service and precise craftsmanship quickly built a loyal following.

As word spread, so did demand, and the tailor eventually relocated to Bangkok. Today, the brand offers bespoke garments for men, women, and children, while retaining their focus on quality, affordability, and attention to detail.

What sets Class Bespoke Tailor apart?

The easy answer? Bespoke tailoring for every client. Whether you’re looking for a sleek business suit, an elegant wedding tuxedo, or a custom evening gown, Class Bespoke offers fully tailored garments with a focus on personalisation and fit.

Class Bespoke Tailor offers:

Men’s : Business suits, blazers, sport jackets, shirts, trousers, and tuxedos

: Business suits, blazers, sport jackets, shirts, trousers, and tuxedos Women’s : Dresses, office wear, suits, gowns, and casual wear

: Dresses, office wear, suits, gowns, and casual wear Kids’: Formalwear for school events, weddings, and portraits

Decades of craftsmanship

With over two decades in the industry, Class Bespoke has refined its tailoring process into a smooth, precise art. Every garment is cut from scratch and constructed using hand measurements, high-quality linings, and client-specific preferences.

That commitment to detail is what keeps Class Bespoke in the conversation as the best tailor Bangkok offers today.

Get in contact:

Personalisation is an option at every step of the way. Clients can customise everything, from fabric and buttons to stitching and monogramming. Consultations are focused on the individual’s body type, style preferences, and occasion needs.

Affordable luxury

While highly regarded for the luxuriousness of their products, Class Bespoke always kept prices fair:

Suits from 8,500 baht

Shirts from 1,500 baht

Trousers from 2,500 baht

Blazers from 4,500 baht

You’ll also get free lifetime alterations, ensuring your garments continue to fit as your body or preferences change.

Fast, reliable, and globally accessible

Need a quick turnaround? Class Bespoke can complete garments in 3 to 4 business days, perfect for travellers or those on a tight schedule. They also offer worldwide shipping, so your custom-made suit can meet you wherever you are.

With branches in Sukhumvit 49/4 (near Samitivej Hospital) and Thonglor Soi 4 (opposite Somerset Hotel), Class Bespoke is easy to reach by BTS or car. The shop also offers pick-up/drop-off services and on-site fittings by appointment.

Whether you’re upgrading your work wardrobe or getting ready for a wedding, Class Bespoke Tailor is a top choice for anyone searching for the best tailor in Bangkok, offering a polished and professional experience from start to finish.

Their reputation is built on trust, consistency, and high-quality results, qualities that keep clients returning year after year.

Plan your visit:

Location: Sukhumvit Branch : House No. 9/1, Sukhumvit 49/4 Thonglor Branch : Thonglor Soi 4, opposite Somerset Hotel

Hours : Monday to Saturday, 10am to 9pm Sunday, 1pm to 5.30pm

