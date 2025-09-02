Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, why should you choose Class Bespoke Tailor?

Bangkok most trusted name in tailoring, offering affordable luxury with a fast turnaround

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger1 day agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
94 2 minutes read
Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, why should you choose Class Bespoke Tailor? | Thaiger

It is without question that finding your best tailor in Bangkok isn’t an easy choice. With hundreds of options across the city, how do you know which one truly delivers on quality, fit, and service? Luckily, we’ve made that choice easy for you. If you’re searching for a tailor who has all the qualities, Class Bespoke Tailor stands out as one of the best tailor shops Bangkok has to offer.

With over 20 years of experience and two locations in Sukhumvit 49/4 and Thonglor Soi 4, Class Bespoke Tailor has become a go-to destination for anyone looking for affordable luxury.

Island roots to Bangkok’s tailoring elite

The story of Class Bespoke Tailor began on Koh Samui, where a small family-run shop catered to everyone, no matter their budget. Their dedication to personal service and precise craftsmanship quickly built a loyal following.

As word spread, so did demand, and the tailor eventually relocated to Bangkok. Today, the brand offers bespoke garments for men, women, and children, while retaining their focus on quality, affordability, and attention to detail.

What sets Class Bespoke Tailor apart?

Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, why should you choose Class Bespoke Tailor? | News by Thaiger

The easy answer? Bespoke tailoring for every client. Whether you’re looking for a sleek business suit, an elegant wedding tuxedo, or a custom evening gown, Class Bespoke offers fully tailored garments with a focus on personalisation and fit.

Class Bespoke Tailor offers:

Related Articles
  • Men’s: Business suits, blazers, sport jackets, shirts, trousers, and tuxedos
  • Women’s: Dresses, office wear, suits, gowns, and casual wear
  • Kids’: Formalwear for school events, weddings, and portraits

Decades of craftsmanship

With over two decades in the industry, Class Bespoke has refined its tailoring process into a smooth, precise art. Every garment is cut from scratch and constructed using hand measurements, high-quality linings, and client-specific preferences.

That commitment to detail is what keeps Class Bespoke in the conversation as the best tailor Bangkok offers today.

Get in contact:

Personalisation is an option at every step of the way. Clients can customise everything, from fabric and buttons to stitching and monogramming. Consultations are focused on the individual’s body type, style preferences, and occasion needs.

Affordable luxury

While highly regarded for the luxuriousness of their products, Class Bespoke always kept prices fair:

  • Suits from 8,500 baht
  • Shirts from 1,500 baht
  • Trousers from 2,500 baht
  • Blazers from 4,500 baht

You’ll also get free lifetime alterations, ensuring your garments continue to fit as your body or preferences change.

Finding the best tailor shop in Bangkok, why should you choose Class Bespoke Tailor? | News by Thaiger

Fast, reliable, and globally accessible

Need a quick turnaround? Class Bespoke can complete garments in 3 to 4 business days, perfect for travellers or those on a tight schedule. They also offer worldwide shipping, so your custom-made suit can meet you wherever you are.

With branches in Sukhumvit 49/4 (near Samitivej Hospital) and Thonglor Soi 4 (opposite Somerset Hotel), Class Bespoke is easy to reach by BTS or car. The shop also offers pick-up/drop-off services and on-site fittings by appointment.

Whether you’re upgrading your work wardrobe or getting ready for a wedding, Class Bespoke Tailor is a top choice for anyone searching for the best tailor in Bangkok, offering a polished and professional experience from start to finish.

Their reputation is built on trust, consistency, and high-quality results, qualities that keep clients returning year after year.

Plan your visit:

  • Location:
    • Sukhumvit Branch: House No. 9/1, Sukhumvit 49/4
    • Thonglor Branch: Thonglor Soi 4, opposite Somerset Hotel
  • Hours:
    • Monday to Saturday, 10am to 9pm
    • Sunday, 1pm to 5.30pm

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

46 minutes ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

51 minutes ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

1 hour ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

1 hour ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

2 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

2 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

2 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

2 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

2 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

2 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

3 hours ago
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

3 hours ago
People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video) | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

3 hours ago
Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit | Thaiger Crime News

Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods

3 hours ago
PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability

4 hours ago
Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot

19 hours ago
Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses

19 hours ago
Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT | Thaiger Bangkok News

Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT

20 hours ago
Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site

20 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit

21 hours ago
Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big

21 hours ago
Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care

21 hours ago
LifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger1 day agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
94 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.