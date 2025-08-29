The Lobby Bar & Bed: Bangkok’s new drink & stay destination

In Sukhumvit’s Korean Town, The Lobby Bar & Bed has quickly emerged as one of Bangkok’s most unique lifestyle destinations. Providing a mix of a local craft beer bar with boutique Airbnb suites, it offers a nightlife experience unlike anywhere else in the city, away from all of the city’s rush.

Bangkok’s hidden speakeasy with craft beers

Located on the 4th floor Korean Town (Sukhumvit Plaza), Sukhumvit soi 12, The Lobby captures the charm and intimacy of a speakeasy while celebrating Thailand’s thriving craft beer culture.

Guests can enjoy a curated lineup of local Thai craft beers, from crisp lagers and hop-forward IPAs to seasonal, small-batch brews that show just what Bangkok’s creative brewing scene is all about.

Cocktails, music & atmosphere

While craft beer is the star, The Lobby also serves up classic cocktails and Thai-inspired specialities, adding a touch of variety to the menu. With golden lighting, DJ sets, and a smart-casual dress code, the bar creates the perfect setting for both laid-back evenings and lively nights out.

Promotions are announced regularly, including Ladies Drink Free nights and Buy 1 Get 1 Free offers, to keep the vibe stylish and approachable.

Stay the night in boutique Airbnb suites

What makes The Lobby truly stand out is the ability to turn a night out into a complete lifestyle experience. Just a floor above the bar, the 5th and 6th floors house boutique Airbnb suites designed for comfort and style.

Perfect for travellers, couples, or groups, the suites provide city views and offer a perfect transition from drinks to dreams without leaving Sukhumvit.

Details:

  • Address: 4th floor, Korean Town(Sukhumvit Plaza), Sukhumvit soi 12, Bangkok
  • Hours:
    • Monday & Tuesday: 6pm to 2am
    • Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 2am
  • Dress code: Smart casual (no sandals)

Social media:

For more information, please visit www.thelobbybarandbed.com.

