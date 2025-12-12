What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 12 to 14)

Have you been waiting for the weekend to arrive? The weeks feel like they go by fast at the end of the year, but it’s always nice to finally have time to go out and explore. The city is getting festive and this weekend brings plenty of things to do, from hands on workshops to relaxed park concerts and big community fairs.

There’s plenty to check out whether you want something hands on, something mellow or something with a crowd. Here’s our curated list for your inspiration.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 12 to 14)

The year is ending but there’s still plenty to look forward to. Check out our list of the best concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Christmas Wreath Workshop at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Friday, December 12, 11am to 12.30pm / 2pm to 3.30pm / 5pm to 6.30pm

Location: Malibarn, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 2,800 baht per person

Christmas is almost here! If you’re looking for an easy way to get into the holiday mood this weekend, Malibarn is hosting a Christmas wreath workshop at Slowcombo. You’ll make your own wreath using eco-friendly materials and fresh flowers, so it feels personal and a bit special. It’s a calm, hands-on way to break up the weekend, and the final piece works just as well on your door as it does as a gift for someone you love. Go on your own or bring a friend. It’s a simple, cosy way to welcome the season.

RRR Rookie Reuse Recycle Chapter 4: Bangkok Nightlife at Maison Hotel Sukhumvit 4

Date & Time: Friday, December 12 to Sunday, December 14, 4pm to 12am

Location: Maison Hotel Sukhumvit 4

Price: Free entry

A long weekend lands on Sukhumvit 4 as RRR Rookie Reuse Recycle Chapter 4 turns Maison Hotel into an easy place to roam, snack and hang out. The setup mixes market energy with a party mood, so you can wander through stalls selling fashion, accessories and shoes without feeling rushed. Everything leans toward real, well-made pieces rather than fast additions to your closet.

Don’t worry about hunger, there’s a food and drinks zone. Plus, the DJ and live music line-up gives the whole space a steady lift. There’s plenty of room to sit, chat and dip in and out of the crowd.

Thai Classical and Fusion Music at Benjakitti Park

Date & Time: Saturday, December 12, 5pm to 6pm

Location: Benjakitti Park

Price: Free entry

A calm hour in Benjakitti Park sounds like a good way to reset, and this open-air concert makes it even better. The Paintbrush Foundation is gathering its students and teachers for a mix of Thai classical pieces and easy fusion arrangements, the kind of set that feels welcoming even if you’re not usually into traditional music. You can wander over, sit on the grass with a friend and let the sound roll over the lake while the park softens into the evening.

The Universe is An Artist by Stephff at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Date & Time: Until Sunday, December 14, 10am to 8pm

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Price: Free entry

Stephff’s show The Universe is an Artist is in its final days, so this weekend is your last chance to catch it. He’s showing 50 paintings and totems shaped by his belief that creativity comes from something bigger than us. The pieces mix tribal touches with graffiti energy, all tied to his idea that we’re the universe expressing itself. The work feels personal and instinctive, inspired by years of collecting tribal art and noticing how raw talent often appears in places people overlook. It’s his way of thanking the quiet force he feels guiding his hand, whatever name you give it.

The Red Cross Fair 2025 at Lumpini Park

Date & Time: Until Sunday, December 21, 11am to 11pm

Location: Lumpini Park

Price: Free entry

If you’re in the mood for something lively this weekend, the RRed Cross Fair at Lumpini Park is an easy win. It runs for 11 days and feels a bit like the whole city has decided to celebrate in one place. You get food from all over Thailand, celebrity-run stalls, charity games and enough activities to keep you wandering for hours. The Ruamjai Dara Zone is where you’ll spot local stars selling goods for charity, while the Flavours of Siam zone pulls in well-known restaurants with their most loved dishes.

There’s also a full online version of the fair with mini-games, fortune-telling, shopping and lottery draws, so you can still join in from home. It’s fun, busy and very Bangkok in the best way.

There is a lot you can do across the city this weekend, so just pick one plan and build the day around it. Bangkok gets busier as the month goes on, which makes this a good moment to enjoy the festive mood without rushing through it.