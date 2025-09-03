Experience Bangkok from a new perspective with Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel

The Explore Bangkok from the River to the Sky package offers riverside luxury with daily breakfast and thrilling sky-high adventure

Cita Catellya
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
66 5 minutes read
Experience Bangkok from a new perspective with Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel | Thaiger
Terrace Pool. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok surely knows how to dazzle. Down by the Chao Phraya River, the pace slows as boats drift past temples and heritage buildings. High above the skyline, the city spreads out in a glittering patchwork of lights and towers. The Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok is bringing both views together in one stay with its Explore Bangkok from the River to the Sky package.

Available until October 31, 2025 across all room categories, the offer gives you daily breakfast, a front-row seat to the river, and a fresh perspective of the city from the Mahanakhon SkyWalk, Bangkok’s tallest observation deck. Here’s what you can enjoy with the package.

A room with a view, whichever you choose

Executive Suite at Royal Orchid Sheraton overlooks the Chao Phraya River and ICONSIAM
Executive Suite – Bedroom. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

A breathtaking view is almost always a guarantee at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok. Every single one of the 726 rooms, from the Deluxe to the Presidential Suite, look straight out onto the Chao Phraya River framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, so you can wake up to sunrise glimmering on the water and settle into your plush bed to the skyline glitter into life by evening.

The rooms are both elegant and comfortable, with understated design that highlights the hotel’s riverside charm. A spacious desk sits by the window, so even work feels lighter with the river as your backdrop. Each room features a beautiful bathroom, complimentary Wi-Fi, and in-room tea and coffee amenities.

The living room of Executive Suite at Royal Orchid Sheraton has uninterrupted views of the Chao Phraya River
Executive Suite – living room. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

If you opt for a suite, you’ll also score access to the Sheraton Club, where 180-degree panoramas of the river pretty much steal the show. It’s hands down one of the best vantage points in the city.

The sky-high adventure

People taking photos on the glass-tray section of King Power Mahanakhon SkyWalk
The thrilling glass-tray section. Image via King Power Mahanakhon SkyWalk

You can spend all day watching the river drift by from your room (understandable, it’s truly a magical view), but the Explore Bangkok from the River to the Sky package adds another perspective with tickets to the King Power Mahanakhon SkyWalk. It’s a counterpoint to the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok’s riverside calm since you’ll get to see Bangkok at its most dramatic.

Located on the 74th and 78th floors of Bangkok’s tallest building, it offers a complete 360 -degree view of the city. From this height you can trace the curves of the River of Kings, spot landmarks scattered across the skyline, and watch the city stretch endlessly to the horizon.

The glass-tray section, suspended nearly 310 metres above ground, is one of the most thrilling attractions in Bangkok. For many visitors, though, the highlight is timing the visit for sunset. As the sun dips, the city begins to sparkle with lights, and the view becomes something out of a fairy tale.

Free daily breakfast, and more

Siam Yacht Club allows you to eat and drink right by the Chao Phraya River
Siam Yacht Club’s terrace. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok’s restaurant scene is legendary, but dining in is no compromise at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok. As part of the Explore Bangkok from the River to the Sky package, you’ll get daily breakfasts at Feast, the hotel’s breezy riverside restaurant. Your first meal of the day here starts with international flavours in a bright modern setting.

The rest of the day is yours to explore the hotel’s many dining destinations. Siam Yacht Club, the nautical-themed restaurant, is perfect for sundown cocktails and seafood dishes that pair beautifully with the riverside setting. On the other hand, Giorgio’s takes you to Italy with comforting pastas, pizzas fresh from the evening, and a wine list that encourages lingering long after sunset.

You don’t even have to leave the Bangkok hotel for local tastes. Thara Thong, the hotel’s renowned Thai restaurant, serves traditional Thai cuisine inside a hand-carved teak pavilion. Plus, from Thursday to Sunday evenings, your meal will come accompanied by classical Thai dance and live instrumental performances.

There are also plenty of spaces for relaxed moments. The Lobby Lounge is perfect for a leisurely afternoon tea or evening cocktails accompanied by live music. Depending on the room you choose to stay in, you may also be able to access the Club Lounge, which offers light bites and drinks with one of the best panoramic views of the river.

Life at the water’s edge

Royal Orchid Sheraton's main lobby has a replica of the Emerald Buddha
Main lobby. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

The view of the Chao Phraya River alone is enough reason to book a stay at Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok, but the little luxuries here make it hard to leave. First, the lobby welcomes you with its replica of the Emerald Buddha, golden tones, polished teak, and the sound of live traditional music.

Once you settle in, days here drift by easily between two swimming pools – one hidden away in a lush garden, the other out on the terrace with river views. For the ultimate pampering, head to the Mandara Spa, where treatments are done in rooms overlooking the Chao Phraya using Endota, an organic Australian skincare line.

Garden Pool. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

You could easily spend your whole trip inside the hotel, take a tour to the iconic King Power Mahanakhon SkyWalk, and feel satisfied. However, Bangkok is right at your doorstep if temptation strikes. Hop on a boat from the hotel’s pier to see the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, or even Chinatown for a night of street food and neon. ICONSIAM is also close by if you’re in the mood for some shopping, dining, or catching an art exhibition.

How to book the Explore Bangkok from the River to the Sky package

The exterior of Royal Orchid Sheraton right by the Chao Phraya River
The hotel sits right by the river. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok is always worth visiting, but Royal Orchid Sheraton’s Explore Bangkok from the River to the Sky package makes the experience so much more exciting. With daily breakfasts, complimentary tickets to King Power Mahanakhon SkyWalk, and three nights to sink into it all, it’s a chance to experience the Thai capital in style.

So if you’ve been waiting for the right reason to plan a riverside escape and a sky-high adventure, this might be it. Book the Explore Bangkok from the River to the Sky online or call +66 22 660 123, and be sure to enter the promotional code ARN in the Corporate/Promotional code box. The offer is available for stays between now and October 31, 2025, with a minimum length of stay of three nights.

Cita Catellya
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
66 5 minutes read

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia