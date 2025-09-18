What to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 19 to 21)

Pilates by the river, magic shows, art exhibitions, and brunch beats: your guide to the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend

Reformer Pilates. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton

How is it already mid-September? Time is flying by, but Bangkok isn’t slowing down one bit. Between riverside Pilates, a pop-up dedicated to Afro culture, and a world-class magic show, your calendar is about to fill up fast.

Here’s our curated list of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 19 to 21).

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 19 to 21)

In addition to the following events, Bangkok is also welcoming Lost Frequencies and Sting. Check out our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Event (Click to jump to section) Date & Time Location Price
Glow Private Pilates Class by the Chao Phraya River Saturday, September 20, 7am / 8am / 9am (3 sessions) Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok 1,490 baht (early bird) / 2,500 baht (regular)
Words, Visual, and Poetry Making Saturday, September 20, 2pm to 4pm Studio Persona 1,100 baht
Afro Tel Saturday, September 20 The Fig Lobby Bangkok 300 baht (free for kids under 12)
The Power of Small Until Wednesday, September 24, 10am to 7pm La Lanta Fine Art Free entry
Keramos Workshop Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, 12pm to 5pm GalileOasis Free entry
The Magicians 2025 Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, 2pm and 6pm M Theatre From 1,200 baht
Sunday Brunch & Beats Vol. 3 Sunday, September 21, 11am to 5pm Soho House Bangkok Free entry (RSVP required)
Manifestation Matrix Workshop Sunday, September 21, 4pm to 6pm Slowcombo 2,200 baht (solo) / 1,999 baht (pair)

Glow Private Pilates Class by the Chao Phraya River at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel

Air Pilates at Royal Orchid Sheraton -
Reformer Pilates. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton

Date & Time: Saturday, September 20, 7am to 8am (session 1) / 8am to 9am (session 2) / 9am to 10am (session 3)

Location: Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

Price: 1,490 baht per person (early bird) / 2,500 baht per person (regular) – Register via LINE @airpilates

Are you looking to get a bit more bendy and powerful? Air Pilates is hosting an intimate reformer class by Royal Orchid Sheraton’s outdoor swimming pool! Limited to just five people per session, this exclusive Glow Private Pilates Class actually gives you the space to stretch and breathe while enjoying the Chao Phraya River breeze.

Kru Jean, a Pilates instructor from Korea, is on the reformer leading 45 minutes of core, stretch, and calm right by the river. After class, you’ll roll straight into a little DIY action with a workshop where you decorate your own Pink Coconut Wine Glass to take home.

And because no one leaves empty-handed, you’ll be spoiled with goodies like La Roche-Posay’s dermatologist-approved sunscreen (worth 1,450 baht) and Banobagi’s cult-favourite Korean face mask. Basically, you’re walking out refreshed, glowing, and stocked with skincare.

Words, Visual, and Poetry Making at Studio Persona

Words, Visual, and Poetry Making at Studio Persona
Words, Visual, and Poetry Making. Image via Studio Persona

Date & Time: Saturday, September 20, 2pm to 4pm

Location: Studio Persona

Price: 1,100 baht

Studio Persona is turning self-reflection into an art project with a workshop that mixes poetry and collage. You’ll be guided by artist therapist Pat-Pratchanaphon Warnan to write a short poem as a postcard to yourself, then create a visual companion through cut-and-paste collage. The idea is to let words and images mirror your feelings, opening space for quiet exploration in a calm, welcoming setting.

Afro Tel at the Fig Lobby Hotel

Afro Tel at the Fig Lobby Hotel
Afro Tel at the Fig Lobby Hotel. Image via Afrofloat

Date & Time: Saturday, September 20

Location: The Fig Lobby Bangkok

Price: 300 baht per person (free for kids under 12) Tickets are available via Ticketmelon

Afro Tel is bringing a full day of Afro culture to the Fig Lobby Hotel. You can enjoy delicious Afro-Caribbean and African dishes, check out live hair showcases, and browse beauty and skincare brands that celebrate Afro identity.

The space comes alive with DJs, live music, art installations, and wellness corners for a recharge. Pluss, kids get their own games and activities.

The Power of Small at La Lanta Fine Art

The Power of Small
The Power of Small. Image by Preecha Pattara via La Lanta Fine Art

Date & Time: Until Wednesday, September 24, 10am to 7pm (gallery opens Tuesday to Saturday)

Location: La Lanta Fine Art

Price: Free entry

This weekend is the right time to walk into a room where over 60 Thai artists are speaking at once. The Power of Small brings sketches, paintings, and bold experiments into one space, each piece carrying its own voice while also adding to a collective conversation.

Keramos Workshop at GalileOasis

Keramos Workshop at GalileOasis
Keramos Workshop. Image via GalileOasis

Date & Time: Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, 12pm to 5pm

Location: GalileOasis

Price: Free entry

GalileOasis is ready to close out the year with something festive and hands-on: the Ceramic Jingle Bell Workshop. During the workshop, you’ll start with a lump of clay and shape it into your own bell and give it as much personality or holiday flair as you like. Every piece made will go on display in a year-end exhibition, so your work becomes part of a collective celebration!

The Magicians 2025 at M Theatre

The Magicians 2025 at M Theatre Bangkok
The Magicians 2025 at M Theatre. Image via The Magicians Thailand

Date & Time: Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, 2pm and 6pm

Location: M Theatre

Price: Start from 1,200 baht – Tickets are available via Thaiticketmajor

The World Magic Show is back, and this time the theatre transforms into a full-on Magic City. Five magicians from Spain, Korea, China, and Japan join forces for the first time in Thailand, each one pushing tricks beyond simple sleight of hand into something that feels like reality folding in on itself.

Hosting it all is VK.Vich, the award-winning performer behind some of Bangkok’s boldest stage productions. With three shows only, this is your chance to watch illusions that slip between spectacle and storytelling.

Sunday Brunch & Beats Vol. 3 at Soho House Bangkok

Brunch &amp; Beats at Soho House Bangkok
Brunch & Beats at Soho House. Image via Tuktuk Radio

Date & Time: Sunday, September 21, 11am to 5pm

Location: Soho House Bangkok

Price: Free entry – RSVP required

Sunday Brunch & Beats is back for its third round, and this one’s got Tuktuk Radio in the driver’s seat. They’re lining up CJ, Claudine, and DJYP to soundtrack your SUnday with Thai-flavoured grooves and mashups straight from their viral channel.

Pair that with a negroni spritz in hand and Soho House Bangkok’s brunch menu full of good things (yes. there’s Moo Krob), and you’ve got yourself a chill and social Sunday.

Manifestation Matrix Workshop at Slowcombo

Manifestation Matrix Workshop at Slowcombo Bangkok
Manifestation Matrix Workshop. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, September 21, 4pm to 6pm

Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 2,200 baht (solo ticket) / 1,999 baht (pair ticket – with a friend)

If you’ve been craving a reset, head over to Slowcombo for a workshop that combines Destiny Matrix, manifestation, subconsious reprogramming, sound healing, and oracle reading. It’s a great place to clear the noise, let go of what holds you back, and tune into what really matters.

The session is created to help you get in touch with your inner truth and move closer to your soul’s purpose, all in a space that feels safe and supportive.

That’s the line-up for this weekend in Bangkok! From sweat and stretch by the Chao Phraya to spritzes, Bangkok is giving you every reason not to stay home.

With the year drawing to a close, Thailand is gearing up to host some of its biggest festivels. See our list of the best upcoming music festivals to catch.

