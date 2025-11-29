Do we celebrate Christmas in Thailand?

Image by Patrick Chu via iStock

Are you trading a white Christmas with a tropical one this year? Thailand is a majority Buddhist country, with about 95% of the population following the faith, so the local people don’t traditionally celebrate Christmas. However, the festive cheer is far from absent. In fact, Thais have found their own way of joining the seasonal celebrations, often with a unique spin that feels both familiar and refreshingly different.

More social than traditional

There are only around 1.4% Christians in Thailand. For them, Christmas is a sacred observance, but for most Thais, it’s not about religious holiday. Instead, it’s a celebration of fun, colour, and joy. It’s a more social occasion, you could say.

Families and friends typically use Christmas as an excuse to gather, exchange small gifts, or enjoy a special meal together. While it’s not a traditional family holiday in the Thai sense, it’s still a time to spread happiness.

Moreover, Thais love a good celebration. That’s why you’ll find festive decorations popping up in cities and towns across the country.

Shopping malls like Siam Paragon and CentralWorld in Bangkok go all out with massive Christmas trees, dazzling light displays, and special discounts. Some even feature faux snow, so you won’t miss out on a white Christmas! These spaces become festive hubs where locals, expats, and tourists alike can soak in the holiday cheer.

You’ll also notice Christmas-themed events in smaller towns and even rural areas, with local markets and shops joining in by adding their own festive touches.

Many of these places play Christmas music all through December, so your favorite holiday tunes will be the soundtrack to your festivities. You’ll usually hear classics like Jingle Bells, Last Christmas by Wham!, and All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey. Some places even throw in fun Thai renditions of popular Christmas songs.

Festive feasts, everywhere

Thai people love food, and any celebration is a good excuse to indulge. Hotels and restaurants across Thailand, such as The Peninsula Bangkok and Chatrium Residence Sathon, embrace Christmas with gusto, offering special festive menus.

From Bangkok to Chiang Mai to a coastal destination like Krabi, you’ll find lavish buffets, Christmas brunches, and dinners featuring everything from traditional roasted turkey to Thai-inspired festive dishes like spiced prawns or coconut desserts. These meals are paired with live music, carolling, fire shows, or themed events to make the day feel extra special.

For a more casual experience, many cafes and smaller restaurants jump on the festive bandwagon, too, serving up holiday-inspired drinks and desserts. Think gingerbread lattes, Christmas cupcakes, and tropical take on classic treats.

Christmas markets, Thai-style

Another growing trend in Thailand is Christmas markets, usually hosted by international institutions like the Goethe Institute. While they might not resemble the traditional European ones with mulled wine and bratwurst, these markets bring their own charm. You’ll find handmade decorations, quirky gifts, food stalls, and lots of holiday cheer.

Schools and workplace celebrations

Christmas is alive and well in schools and workplaces around Thailand. In schools, particularly international and bilingual schools, Christmas is mostly celebrated with simple activities.

Students might put on Christmas-themed plays, exchange gifts, or sing carols. Many schools also host their own Christmas fairs, complete with fun games, festive food, and handmade crafts.

And then there are the office parties. If you work at an international company or a bigger business, chances are you’ll be sipping on something festive at a Christmas bash.

These events may include festive food spreads, organised games, and gift exchanges, with the “Secret Santa” tradition being a popular feature.

The Thai spin on Christmas

So, do Thais celebrate Christmas? Technically, no. December 25 is not a public holiday, and there’s no deep-rooted tradition. But in practice? Absolutely.

Christmas in Thailand is all about the decorations, the food, the parties, the gatherings, and the good vibes. Thais have an amazing way of making every celebration feel bigger and brighter, and Christmas is no different.

Don’t expect snow or carollers at your door if you’re in Thailand for the holidays. But do expect plenty of festive fun, tropical charm, and maybe even a Santa on a tuk-tuk. It’s Christmas, just with a Thai twist. And honestly, it might just be your favourite one yet.