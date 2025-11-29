Do we celebrate Christmas in Thailand?

Christmas is not a public holiday in Thailand, but the festive season is embraced with food, lights, and gatherings.

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: November 29, 2025, 3:11 PM
441 3 minutes read
Do we celebrate Christmas in Thailand? | Thaiger
Image by Patrick Chu via iStock

Are you trading a white Christmas with a tropical one this year? Thailand is a majority Buddhist country, with about 95% of the population following the faith, so the local people don’t traditionally celebrate Christmas. However, the festive cheer is far from absent. In fact, Thais have found their own way of joining the seasonal celebrations, often with a unique spin that feels both familiar and refreshingly different.

Click to jump to section Summary
More social than traditional Thailand doesn’t observe Christmas as a religious holiday, but people enjoy it as a social celebration filled with colour, gatherings, and joyful moments.
Festive feasts, everywhere Hotels, restaurants, and cafés across the country prepare special menus, lavish buffets, and holiday-themed treats with both Western and Thai flavours.
Christmas markets, Thai-style International organisations host markets featuring handmade crafts, quirky gifts, and food stalls, offering a lighthearted take on European Christmas markets.
Schools and workplace celebrations International and bilingual schools host plays, fairs, and carolling, while offices join in with parties, games, and Secret Santa gift exchanges.
The Thai spin on Christmas Thailand may not have snow or long-standing traditions, but decorations, food, events, and tropical charm make Christmas lively and memorable.

More social than traditional

There are only around 1.4% Christians in Thailand. For them, Christmas is a sacred observance, but for most Thais, it’s not about religious holiday. Instead, it’s a celebration of fun, colour, and joy. It’s a more social occasion, you could say.

Families and friends typically use Christmas as an excuse to gather, exchange small gifts, or enjoy a special meal together. While it’s not a traditional family holiday in the Thai sense, it’s still a time to spread happiness.

Moreover, Thais love a good celebration. That’s why you’ll find festive decorations popping up in cities and towns across the country.

Siam Paragon
Siam Paragon the Magical Celebration 2024. Image via Siam Paragon

Shopping malls like Siam Paragon and CentralWorld in Bangkok go all out with massive Christmas trees, dazzling light displays, and special discounts. Some even feature faux snow, so you won’t miss out on a white Christmas! These spaces become festive hubs where locals, expats, and tourists alike can soak in the holiday cheer.

You’ll also notice Christmas-themed events in smaller towns and even rural areas, with local markets and shops joining in by adding their own festive touches.

Many of these places play Christmas music all through December, so your favorite holiday tunes will be the soundtrack to your festivities. You’ll usually hear classics like Jingle Bells, Last Christmas by Wham!, and All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey. Some places even throw in fun Thai renditions of popular Christmas songs.

Related Articles

Festive feasts, everywhere

Christmas dinner at Albricias, Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
Image via Albricias, Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok

Thai people love food, and any celebration is a good excuse to indulge. Hotels and restaurants across Thailand, such as The Peninsula Bangkok and Chatrium Residence Sathon, embrace Christmas with gusto, offering special festive menus.

From Bangkok to Chiang Mai to a coastal destination like Krabi, you’ll find lavish buffets, Christmas brunches, and dinners featuring everything from traditional roasted turkey to Thai-inspired festive dishes like spiced prawns or coconut desserts. These meals are paired with live music, carolling, fire shows, or themed events to make the day feel extra special.

For a more casual experience, many cafes and smaller restaurants jump on the festive bandwagon, too, serving up holiday-inspired drinks and desserts. Think gingerbread lattes, Christmas cupcakes, and tropical take on classic treats.

Christmas markets, Thai-style

Another growing trend in Thailand is Christmas markets, usually hosted by international institutions like the Goethe Institute. While they might not resemble the traditional European ones with mulled wine and bratwurst, these markets bring their own charm. You’ll find handmade decorations, quirky gifts, food stalls, and lots of holiday cheer.

Schools and workplace celebrations

Coworkers handing each other gifts in the office for Christmas in Thailand
Image by Pekic via iStock

Christmas is alive and well in schools and workplaces around Thailand. In schools, particularly international and bilingual schools, Christmas is mostly celebrated with simple activities.

Students might put on Christmas-themed plays, exchange gifts, or sing carols. Many schools also host their own Christmas fairs, complete with fun games, festive food, and handmade crafts.

And then there are the office parties. If you work at an international company or a bigger business, chances are you’ll be sipping on something festive at a Christmas bash.

These events may include festive food spreads, organised games, and gift exchanges, with the “Secret Santa” tradition being a popular feature.

The Thai spin on Christmas

So, do Thais celebrate Christmas? Technically, no. December 25 is not a public holiday, and there’s no deep-rooted tradition. But in practice? Absolutely.

Christmas in Thailand is all about the decorations, the food, the parties, the gatherings, and the good vibes. Thais have an amazing way of making every celebration feel bigger and brighter, and Christmas is no different.

Don’t expect snow or carollers at your door if you’re in Thailand for the holidays. But do expect plenty of festive fun, tropical charm, and maybe even a Santa on a tuk-tuk. It’s Christmas, just with a Thai twist. And honestly, it might just be your favourite one yet.

Latest Thailand News
Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans

1 hour ago
Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens

2 hours ago
Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani

3 hours ago
Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall

3 hours ago
Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles | Thaiger Thailand News

Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles

4 hours ago
Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit

5 hours ago
Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand floods leave 145 dead, rescue and recovery efforts continue

5 hours ago
Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights | Thaiger Thailand News

Air France launches direct Paris to Phuket flights

6 hours ago
November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

November 29: Thailand faces cold front, storms in deep South

6 hours ago
Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman collapses on Bangla Road after consuming cannabis edible

23 hours ago
3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

24 hours ago
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

1 day ago
Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

1 day ago
Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

1 day ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

1 day ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

1 day ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

1 day ago
Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies

1 day ago
5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered

2 days ago
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

2 days ago
2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

2 days ago
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

2 days ago
British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child? | Thaiger International Education

British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child?

2 days ago
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

2 days ago
LifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: November 29, 2025, 3:11 PM
441 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia